加索發長文悼念布萊恩 坦言就像是場惡夢
NBA傳奇球星布萊恩（Kobe Bryant）因直升機失事驟逝，震驚全球；湖人時期與布萊恩當過隊友的加索（Pau Gasol）今日再度打破沉默，發長文悼念長期並肩作戰的摯友，深情內容惹哭不少網友。
現年39歲的加索2008年從灰熊轉戰湖人，成為布萊恩得力的左右手，於2009及2010年與布萊恩合作，替紫金軍團完成連霸大業。在效力湖人期間，加索與布萊恩建立深厚的情感，布萊恩就不只一次稱讚過加索。先是公開表示沒有加索自己無法拿下那麼多冠軍；也在自傳《曼巴精神》中提及自己跟加索宛如親兄弟。
布萊恩逝世後，加索先是簡短悼念布萊恩，經過數日沈澱，加索再度於個人Instagram發長文緬懷昔日戰友。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
I still refuse to believe it... it still feels like a nightmare that I can’t wait to wake up from... but if this nightmare continues, I will do what I can to keep your legacy going and your lessons present in everything I do. “The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.” Kobe Bryant 💔🙏🏼 I will be heartbroken for a long time, but I will forever be thankful for having had shared so much together. You inspired me and pushed me to be a better version of myself everyday. As you have done with many others. #RIPmybrother #RIPGigi #RIPJohnAltobelli #RIPKeriAltobelli #RIPAlyssaAltobelli #RIPSarahChester #RIPPaytonChester #RIPChristinaMauser #RIPAraZobayan
加索寫道：「我還是無法相信這是真的...感覺就是一場惡夢，我恨不得馬上從這場噩夢中醒來。但如果這場惡夢只能持續，我也會盡我所能延續你的精神，將你的教誨反應在每件事上。」
文末加索悲痛寫下：「想必我會心痛萬分很長一段時間，但我會永遠珍惜曾經與你一起分享的經歷，就像你對待其他人一樣，你總是激勵我、推動我，讓我成為更好的自己。」看到加索筆觸下真切的文字，網友紛紛為加索加油打氣，希望他儘早走出傷痛。
留言