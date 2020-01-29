憶布萊恩與其女 保羅：我們說好要做親家的！
雷霆隊「CP3」保羅與布萊恩(Kobe Brayant)有著好交情，這是眾所周知的事，在布萊恩意外事故後，保羅沈寂許久，於今天在個IG上發文，除了提到布萊恩是他自己必須努力不懈才能追上的目標，特別保羅提到一件事，就是他與布萊恩早就安排好，要將吉安娜(一起發生事故意外的二女兒)嫁給自己的小兒子，雙方結成親家，顯見兩人的交情濃厚，「我愛你，我會全心全意地想念你，我的兄弟！」
保羅哀悼布萊恩全文：
我不知道我是否能完全接受這件事。我的父母總是說任何事情的發生都是有原因的，這是上帝的安排。但這次不同。手指骨折，跟腱撕裂，這些你都挺過來了，你克服了一切！你是與眾不同的！有時候，我們之間的競爭是如此激烈，以至於你都不知道我是如何一直向你看齊的！我要看到我需要變得多好，我需要多麼努力的工作。
你對比賽的熱愛遠不及你對你的女孩們的熱愛！她們5個。而Gigi ，我們已經為她和小Chris安排好了婚事，她是那麼的美麗和充滿活力！當我看到你退役的時候，你和往常一樣的快樂。我坐下來祈禱，希望我的小女兒能像Gigi看你那樣看著我！我愛你，我會全心全意地想念你，我的兄弟！這段日子，我所有的愛與Vanessa和此次受難的家庭同在。
I don't know if I'll ever be able to fully process it. My parents have always said everything happens for a reason and its in God’s plan. But this one is different. Broken fingers, torn Achilles, it didn’t matter. You overcame it all!! You were DIFFERENT! Sometimes we competed so hard against each other that you could never tell how I was always watching YOU!! I needed to see how much better I needed to get and how much harder I needed to work! The love you had for the game was nowhere near the love you had for YOUR girls!! All 5 of them!! And Gigi, who we had already prearranged her marriage with lil Chris, is as beautiful and feisty as she could ever be!!! As I’ve watched you in retirement, as happy as you’ve ever been, I’ve sat back and prayed and hoped that my baby girl will look at me the way Gigi looks at you!!! I Love You and will miss you with all my heart my brother!!! All my love to Vanessa and all the families during this time 🙏🏾 #Mamba4Life #Mambacita
