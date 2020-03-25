快訊

發抖、咳嗽10天了…瑞典環保少女稱疑染新冠肺炎 籲年輕人留家中

香港01 / 高江進／報導
瑞典環保少女桑柏格。圖取自IG
瑞典環保少女桑柏格。圖取自IG

瑞典環保少女桑柏格（Greta Thunberg）3月24日於Instagram表示，稱自己最近明顯感到不適，認為有可能感染新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19），她指這或許與最近一次的歐洲之旅有關。

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve

Greta Thunberg（@gretathunberg）分享的貼文 於 張貼

桑柏格表示，兩週前她和她父親曾一同去過中歐，當時新型肺炎疫情在歐洲地區爆發，因此他們回到瑞典後就自我隔離，並在十天前出現疲累、發抖、喉嚨痛和咳嗽等病徵，而且她父親的徵狀更加嚴重，甚至有發熱，因此她懷疑自己可能感染新型冠狀病毒。

她指出，除非是緊急治療，瑞典民眾現在無法進行病毒檢測，但是還有很多年輕人或根本沒意識到受到感染或是出現輕微徵狀，因此他們不知道自己可能會把病毒傳播給高危人士。

桑柏格因此呼籲，屬於非高危一族的年輕人應意識到自身承擔的責任，因為他們的行為可能會決定其他人的生死，因此年輕人應遵從專家和當地政府的建議和留在家中（#StayAtHome），減慢病毒傳播。同時希望大家應緊記照顧他人，及為有需要人士伸出援手。

根據美國約翰斯・霍普金斯大學（John Hopkins University）公布的數據顯示，截至目前瑞典累計確診2286宗新型肺炎病例，其中36人不治。

文章授權轉載自《香港01》

新冠肺炎 COVID-19

