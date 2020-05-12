快訊

保七總隊警員與妻子口角 大腿遭刀劃破動脈不治

即景之奏 Piano Scenery

浩室設計 - 即景之奏 Piano Scenery 浩室設計
浩室設計 - 即景之奏 Piano Scenery 浩室設計

圖文提供│浩室設計

設計鬼才邱炫達獲 2020 A'DESIGN AWARD一銀二銅！剖析3設計案窺視獲獎機密

素有「設計界的奧斯卡」之稱的義大利國際設計大獎 A'DESIGN AWARD (A’設計大獎賽)，2020年最新得獎名單已出爐，浩室設計總監邱炫達分別以(浩室辦公室-返樸歸真)、(以裁縫之名)、(即景之奏)三件作品拿下一銀雙銅。每年匯聚全球的設計好手競相角逐，唯有菁英者才能得此榮耀！今年台灣也有不少設計師參加競賽，而譽稱為「設計鬼才」的邱炫達如何在眾多設計界佼佼者中雀屏中選，將美學與實用兼容並蓄，展現其獨特的設計格局，更是耐人尋味。

浩室設計 - 即景之奏 Piano Scenery 浩室設計
浩室設計 - 即景之奏 Piano Scenery 浩室設計

韻繞樑的綿延姿態，大鳴大放於動線分寸中。創作構思來自將音韻節奏之巧，安序注入力度於每分間隙中，使之綻放出悠然迴旋的節奏層次。

The rhythm of the rhythm around the beam, the big song is placed in the moving line. The creative idea comes from the rhythm of the rhythm, the injection of the sequence into the gap, making it bloom in a rhythmic level.

浩室設計 - 即景之奏 Piano Scenery 浩室設計
浩室設計 - 即景之奏 Piano Scenery 浩室設計

應和整牆面貫連的百葉窗櫺，同步深邃了長向軸線格局的深遠景深，也弱化了長空間裡的狹促。分界於雙廳中界的鋼琴擺位，可放大音域於流洩時分的無礙，更優化於即景奏鳴間音質的長揚悠遠。

擁入蒙太奇手法使視感彷若穿透時序，大面深灰透玻界分玄關與公領域，眺望去是對應著公領域的橫軸窗景。透玻看去在虛實有無間呈出明暗對比的分際線，乍看彷若有黑夜白天同時並存的震撼。當思緒定睛於明暗錯視的目不暇給同時，再拉回現實之際，空間佈局強如快節奏般，一架經雕琢過的純白平台手工鋼琴即刻映入眼簾，突如躍然登堂於雙廳分界間，也回應出作品即景奏鳴之主題，如狂放音樂即興般，餘音激蕩。

The blinds that should be connected to the entire wall surface have deepened the deep depth of the long axis pattern and weakened the narrow space in the long space. The piano position that is demarcated in the middle of the double hall can enlarge the sound field in the time of the leaking time, and is more optimized for the long and long sound of the sound quality of the scene.Incorporating the montage technique makes the visual sense seem to penetrate the time series, and the large-scale dark gray-transparent glass boundary is divided into the porch and the public domain, and the lookout is the horizontal axis window corresponding to the public domain. Looking through the glass, there is a line of contrast between light and dark, and it looks like there is a shock of coexistence during the day and night. When the thoughts are fixed on the eyes and eyes of the illusion, and then pull back to reality, the spatial layout is as fast as the rhythm. A carved white platform handmade piano is immediately greeted, and suddenly stands in the double hall boundary. In the meantime, it also responds to the theme of the work, that is, the theme of the scene, such as the improvisation of wild music, the reverberation.

浩室設計 - 即景之奏 Piano Scenery 浩室設計
浩室設計 - 即景之奏 Piano Scenery 浩室設計

浩室設計 - 即景之奏 Piano Scenery 浩室設計
浩室設計 - 即景之奏 Piano Scenery 浩室設計

浩室設計 - 即景之奏 Piano Scenery 浩室設計
浩室設計 - 即景之奏 Piano Scenery 浩室設計

以空間的長軸深度作為創作基體，在琴韻節奏中劃出繽紛裝置律動。如客廳以進出木立面帶出琴鍵動感，玄關以懸浮錯落的層架裝置表現出音律的飄忽多變，餐廳的藍光效果彷若疾呼著慵懶無間斷的爵士氛圍，室頂則於黑白對色中盡顯琴鍵色系的蔓延。

轉折進入私領域後，強烈的異國情調突圍衝擊而來，濃厚的南洋情緻飄忽於帳幕格柵間，自然奔放的木色與泥水色滿佈於天地壁面，完整將旅渡調性複製入居家中，滿足空間裡必需契合的自在與從容。

y. Taking the long axis depth of the space as the base of creation, a colorful device rhythm is drawn in the rhythm of the rhyme. For example, if the living room enters and exits the wooden façade to bring out the movement of the keys, the porch will show the temperament of the melody with the suspended stacking device. The blue light effect of the restaurant is like a lazy and uninterrupted jazz atmosphere, and the top of the room is in black and white. The color of the piano color is spread. After the transition into the private sector, the strong exotic breakout shocked, and the strong Nanyang sentiment lingered in the tent grille. The natural and unrestrained wood and muddy water were all over the wall of the heavens and earth, completely replicating the travel tones into the home. To satisfy the freedom and calmness that must be met in the space.

浩室設計 - 邱炫達
浩室設計 - 邱炫達

素有設計鬼才之稱的邱炫達擅長塑造多元不對等的構築對話，喜好模糊化矩形水平規矩，改變空間量體界線引領跨界，慣以自然質材展現原生質，作品多帶有獨一性格，期望在人與空間的密切感知裡，尋覓最平衡的相擁相融。

領導的浩室設計團隊於室內、辦公、商空、策展等相關空間規劃，均積累多年，並於裝置藝術、軟裝陳設、景觀氛圍、工設產品等操作上，更多有經驗。對空間裡外營造，強調統整性的服務鏈結，嚴正重視美感與實務能兼容並蓄，通透實現設計脈絡的完整，將空間領域帶出視野新格局。

