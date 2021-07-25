快訊

2台鐵清潔工確診…北市公布5例足跡 遍及北投家樂福、北捷多站

【黑幫揭密】跟反核派街頭開戰 前四海幫主靠2件事轟動兩岸

浩室設計總監邱炫達 榮獲2018美國 IDA國際設計大獎銀獎

聯合新聞網 / 時尚家居

來自台灣的鬼才設計師

美國IDA國際設計大獎（International Design Awards），是最具權威的國際設計大獎之一，被稱為世紀各大知名獎項的「風向球」，旨在表彰「設立新標準」與「突破室內設計界限」、「改變人們生活和工作空間」的優秀設計師及團隊。以創新性、實用性和發展性等多種面向為評選標準，每年吸引來自數十個國家的頂尖設計者競相角逐此項權威大獎！

浩室設計 邱炫達設計總監將空間演繹如夢境般。充分打破傳統思維，，運用在非線性間的黃金比例，以寧靜的目標/ The object of serenity奪下IDA國際設計大獎(International Design Awards)－室內設計類「銀獎」殊榮，備受讚譽的台灣設計實力與創意光芒，再次被世界看見

寧靜的目標/ The object of serenity

作品特色說明

設計理念

表現出解構主義手法中塑造多元不對等性，創造獨特與趣味。室內用材盡以自然原生質材展現，並充份以不規則線性構築，模糊水平與規矩等既有概念，賦予空間個性。

Creating unsymmetrical diversity by deconstruction methodology, and creating uniqueness and fun. The indoor space decorated with the natural materials, irregular structures, and fuzzy scales displays the genuine space idiosyncrasy.

使用材質說明:

以岩石質與水泥質作鋪陳，期望與一般居室空間呈現迴異性格，並解決屋主飼養鸚鵡容易造成家具破壞等問題。玄關的岩石穿鞋椅以單邊不對稱呈現活潑與使用便利性。電視牆為真岩石，以不同切割面大小拼接，充分表現立面深淺層次。餐桌面取平整岩石材作應用。地坪拼貼紋理不重覆的仿石紋半拋石英磚，鋪陳間充滿自然對花，襯托空間精緻性。

The visual effect, created by using rocks and concretes, exhibits the distinct residential style, and solves the furniture-damage issue of housing the parrot. At the foyer, the unsymmetrical-style shoe stool shows the vivid strength and practical functionality. The TV wall, paved by the stones in different sizes, manifests the stereoscopic visuals. The dining made of the complete rock, and the floors decorated with the inconsistent homogeneous tiles set off the space delicacy.

作品特色說明

客餐廳間大斜面造型牆為銜接兩廳之動線，以不對稱非線性手法塑造牆體，如水泥雕塑品般充滿立體凹凸角面，製造搶眼外形並兼具展示藝術品與複合收納雙功能。在居家空間大膽嘗試此裝置，相當具原創與實驗性。

不規則斜面天花板，以白色斜框，大氣鋪陳與水泥雕塑牆面構成塊面嵌接，如大型的室內複合雕塑。充滿清水模與水泥質地的觸覺手感，模糊了居家與藝術間的界線，將空間演繹如夢境般。充分打破傳統思維，不需工整也無需對比，只講究遊走在非線性間的黃金比例。.

The stylish slant walls, in disproportional scales, connect the living and dining room, in which the uneven wall surfaces demonstrate the beauty as an artwork and the function of storage. This design skill is full of originality and imagination.

The inconsistent slant white ceiling magnificently joints the concrete walls, as if the big complex indoor sculpture. The textures of the fair-faced concrete obsolete the distinction between the house and art, and transform the space into the heaven. There is neither the conventional stereotype nor the conditional consistency, but the nonlinear golden ratio roaming in the space

寧靜的目標/ The object of serenity獲得紀錄

2020韓國Asia Design Prize Winner

2020德國German Design Awards 室內設計類 Winner

2018美國IDA Design Awards 空間設計類 銀獎

2018 ADA Asia Design Award 亞洲設計獎 金獎

2018 英國London Design倫敦設計大獎 銀獎

2018 義大利A’ Design Award設計大獎 鐵獎

2018 中國IDEA-TOPS艾特獎 公寓設計 優秀獎

2018 美國Spark Award Finalist

2018 韓國K-Design Award Finalist

2018 中國 C+Design Awards 最佳創意作品 銀獎

2018 中國室內設計50強資專家設計師

《時尚家居99》
《時尚家居99》

延伸閱讀

用新台幣下架立陶宛？這牌立陶宛啤酒設計大獎加持太吸睛這裡買！

2020 MAISON&OBJET Design Award 傅瓊慧、李肯風光攬獲銅獎榮耀！

蘋果設計大獎聚焦6大新面向 12獲獎者出列

2020 DESIGN FOCUS國際空間設計大獎 鄭抿丹迷人才氣閃耀全球！

相關新聞

浩室設計總監邱炫達 榮獲2018美國 IDA國際設計大獎銀獎

美國IDA國際設計大獎（International Design Awards），是最具權威的國際設計大獎之一，被稱為世紀各大知名獎項的「風向球」，旨在表彰「設立新標準」與「突破室內設計界限」、「改變人們生活和工作空間」的優秀設計師及團隊。以創新性、實用性和發展性等多種面向為評選標準，每年吸引來自數十個國家的頂尖設計者競相角逐此項權威大獎！

第11屆社會型企業世界年會 6月28日烏干達開幕

2006年諾貝爾和平獎得主穆罕默德．尤努斯博士長期推動格萊珉微型信貸與社會型企業，格萊珉微型信貸走進無數村莊，已幫助超過1億8000萬人脫貧，他的商業模式與經濟體系設計，為無數年輕人打開創業窗口，為無數婦女提供獨立自主的經濟來源，被世人定位為微型信貸之父；由於尤努斯博士的窮人銀行及社會型企業的概念，已遍及世界各地，因此衍生出「尤努斯社會型企業世界年會」（Social Business Day），在每年尤努斯博士生日(6/28)當天開展，讓與會人員充份了解全球各地的社會型企業的運作模式，以作為各國社會型企業未來運作的參考與借鏡。

樂齡宅的智慧健康設計

物聯網導入樂齡宅，讓生活更健康舒適！參考新光人壽前年在板橋最新出租式智慧樂齡宅「新板傑仕堡」，以共享經濟方向前進，擴大全齡享受生活，園區規劃設施囊括食衣住行育樂醫等七大需求，從剛出生的嬰兒和產婦居住的月子中心、餐點，到青壯年駐足的飯店，以及針對健康長者打造的樂齡宅，讓不同年齡階層的民眾，都能在此體驗備受禮遇的美好感受，後續聲寶建設土城案、日勝生不老莊園都逐步導入類似架構。

創造新互動模式：臉盆、浴缸和花灑新系列面世 舒適的恆溫沐浴體驗

AXOR 繼2015年推出互動淋浴控制系統，以及在2017 年推出相應的手持花灑之後，現在，再度於Hansgrohe Aqua Days 上推出為臉盆、浴缸和淋浴設備而開發的AXOR One系列。由Edward Barber 和Jay Osgerby 設計，將熟悉的原型重新演繹，外型更俐落簡潔，同時具備更出色的功能和操控性。

溫馨居家北歐風 劉雨柔打造完美新居

熱愛健身、擁有高挑好身材的藝人劉雨柔，去年底於汐止置產，對於裝潢頗有心得的她表示：「以前長期租房子，搬來搬去的，傢俱能省則省，總覺得沒必要多花一毛錢在傢俱上，能用就好，有很多人心態都跟我一樣。但是買了自己的第一間房子後，就希望每個環節、區域都是最舒適的。」因此選擇了「優渥實木傢俱」，除了實木傢俱越使用越漂亮之外，外觀簡單大方且好整理，更重要的是家具的導圓設計，不怕撞到，讓在家裡走路不看路都變得理所當然。

「界」- 此曾在個展 林舜龍以身體成詩 回望62獻祭給2021的春天

幾百年來, 許多藝術家都以自畫像（Self-Portrait）類型的創作, 尤其是荷蘭的林布蘭（Rembrandt van Rijn, 1606-1669）是藝術史學界公認的自畫像第一人, 有近百幅不同質材的自畫作品, 堅持且忠實地描繪了各時期裡的心路歷程, 來探索並剖析自己。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。