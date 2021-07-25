浩室設計總監邱炫達 榮獲2018美國 IDA國際設計大獎銀獎

來自台灣的鬼才設計師

美國IDA國際設計大獎（International Design Awards），是最具權威的國際設計大獎之一，被稱為世紀各大知名獎項的「風向球」，旨在表彰「設立新標準」與「突破室內設計界限」、「改變人們生活和工作空間」的優秀設計師及團隊。以創新性、實用性和發展性等多種面向為評選標準，每年吸引來自數十個國家的頂尖設計者競相角逐此項權威大獎！

浩室設計 邱炫達設計總監將空間演繹如夢境般。充分打破傳統思維，，運用在非線性間的黃金比例，以寧靜的目標/ The object of serenity奪下IDA國際設計大獎(International Design Awards)－室內設計類「銀獎」殊榮，備受讚譽的台灣設計實力與創意光芒，再次被世界看見

寧靜的目標/ The object of serenity

作品特色說明

設計理念

表現出解構主義手法中塑造多元不對等性，創造獨特與趣味。室內用材盡以自然原生質材展現，並充份以不規則線性構築，模糊水平與規矩等既有概念，賦予空間個性。

Creating unsymmetrical diversity by deconstruction methodology, and creating uniqueness and fun. The indoor space decorated with the natural materials, irregular structures, and fuzzy scales displays the genuine space idiosyncrasy.

使用材質說明:

以岩石質與水泥質作鋪陳，期望與一般居室空間呈現迴異性格，並解決屋主飼養鸚鵡容易造成家具破壞等問題。玄關的岩石穿鞋椅以單邊不對稱呈現活潑與使用便利性。電視牆為真岩石，以不同切割面大小拼接，充分表現立面深淺層次。餐桌面取平整岩石材作應用。地坪拼貼紋理不重覆的仿石紋半拋石英磚，鋪陳間充滿自然對花，襯托空間精緻性。

The visual effect, created by using rocks and concretes, exhibits the distinct residential style, and solves the furniture-damage issue of housing the parrot. At the foyer, the unsymmetrical-style shoe stool shows the vivid strength and practical functionality. The TV wall, paved by the stones in different sizes, manifests the stereoscopic visuals. The dining made of the complete rock, and the floors decorated with the inconsistent homogeneous tiles set off the space delicacy.

作品特色說明

客餐廳間大斜面造型牆為銜接兩廳之動線，以不對稱非線性手法塑造牆體，如水泥雕塑品般充滿立體凹凸角面，製造搶眼外形並兼具展示藝術品與複合收納雙功能。在居家空間大膽嘗試此裝置，相當具原創與實驗性。

不規則斜面天花板，以白色斜框，大氣鋪陳與水泥雕塑牆面構成塊面嵌接，如大型的室內複合雕塑。充滿清水模與水泥質地的觸覺手感，模糊了居家與藝術間的界線，將空間演繹如夢境般。充分打破傳統思維，不需工整也無需對比，只講究遊走在非線性間的黃金比例。.

The stylish slant walls, in disproportional scales, connect the living and dining room, in which the uneven wall surfaces demonstrate the beauty as an artwork and the function of storage. This design skill is full of originality and imagination.

The inconsistent slant white ceiling magnificently joints the concrete walls, as if the big complex indoor sculpture. The textures of the fair-faced concrete obsolete the distinction between the house and art, and transform the space into the heaven. There is neither the conventional stereotype nor the conditional consistency, but the nonlinear golden ratio roaming in the space

寧靜的目標/ The object of serenity獲得紀錄

2020韓國Asia Design Prize Winner

2020德國German Design Awards 室內設計類 Winner

2018美國IDA Design Awards 空間設計類 銀獎

2018 ADA Asia Design Award 亞洲設計獎 金獎

2018 英國London Design倫敦設計大獎 銀獎

2018 義大利A’ Design Award設計大獎 鐵獎

2018 中國IDEA-TOPS艾特獎 公寓設計 優秀獎

2018 美國Spark Award Finalist

2018 韓國K-Design Award Finalist

2018 中國 C+Design Awards 最佳創意作品 銀獎

2018 中國室內設計50強資專家設計師