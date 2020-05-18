以縫紉之名 The Name of Sewing

圖文提供│浩室設計

設計鬼才邱炫達獲2020 A'DESIGN AWARD一銀二銅！剖析3設計案窺視獲獎機密

素有「設計界的奧斯卡」之稱的義大利國際設計大獎A'DESIGN AWARD (A’設計大獎賽)，2020年最新得獎名單已出爐，浩室設計總監邱炫達分別以(浩室辦公室-返樸歸真)、(以裁縫之名)、(即景之奏)三件作品拿下一銀雙銅。每年匯聚全球的設計好手競相角逐，唯有菁英者才能得此榮耀！今年台灣也有不少設計師參加競賽，而譽稱為「設計鬼才」的邱炫達如何在眾多設計界佼佼者中雀屏中選，將美學與實用兼容並蓄，展現其獨特的設計格局，更是耐人尋味。

縫紉，可用於鞋子與服飾。時光，可以追溯與延續。

Sewing may be applied to footwear and garments.

Time can be remembered and continuing ticking.

浩室設計

浩室設計

本住宅空間的設計構思，來自業主對鞋匠父親的懷念，保留父親45年前為她訂作的長靴及模具。後來她成為一名服裝設計師，「縫紉」成為父女間的羈絆。本案以多種服裝設計元素，表現多元性，創造質感上的衝突。以前父親會吹奏樂器，故利用喇叭形式的吊燈，將思念化為具體，使兩人有穿越時空的連繫。

The design concept for this residential space was derived from the homeowner’s precious memories towards her cobbler father, as the boots which her father made for her 45 years ago that are well-cherished in the display cabinet. She became a fashion designer later on, where “sewing” became a connection between father and daughter. This project used several fashion design elements to demonstrate the diversity, creating quality conflict. Her father used to play musical instrument, hence chandelier in the shape of the trumpet is applied to concretize her missing emotion of her father, building a continuing connection of space and time for them.

浩室設計

浩室設計

將客廳與臥房最大化，餐廳則以邊桌形式呈現。讓質感稍微粗糙、低彩度的水泥基底，襯托具有故事性的蒐藏品，並創造與一般住宅迥異的質感。屋主收藏了18世紀的半身模特兒，將其如藝術品佇立於沙發背牆，展示之外並象徵對本身職業的熱愛。電視牆以鍍釱板搭配不銹鋼的框架、兩邊利用玻璃磚，創造視覺的穿透與景深。天花黑色軌道燈如裸露的管線，搭配特製燈具，碰撞出獨特的現代工業風。

The living room and bedroom are optimized, while the dining room is presented in the form of a side table. Allow the slightly coarse and low chroma cement base to highlight the collections with stories, as well as create a different quality as compared to common residence. The homeowner has also collected a half body mannequin from the 18th century, and stands it by the wall behind sofa as if it is an artwork for display while also symbolizing the passion towards her own career. The television wall used titanium plated panel with stainless steel frame and glass bricks on both sides to create visual transparency and depth of field. The black track lights and exposed pipelines on the ceiling, creating a unique modern industrial trend with the specially made light fixture.

浩室設計

浩室設計

浩室設計

廚房以大量的鈦金板裝飾，邊桌則嵌於柱體之上，與水泥雕塑牆面構成塊面嵌接，特殊紋理的木質與金屬相輝映，天花顛覆了對廚房的想像。富光澤的金屬與水泥，模糊了風格界線，演繹空間的如夢似幻。不講究對稱性，在異材質結合的獨特處。闡述空間設計的無界限，達成粗曠與細膩的對比，賦予視覺強烈衝擊，兼具記憶及居住者特質，即是本案最大的獨特之處。

The kitchen used a massive amount of titanium board decorations, while the side table is integrated on the column, forming block-faced integration with the cement sculpted wall surface, where the special patterned wood texture and the metal complements each other, such that the ceiling subverts the imaginations towards the kitchen. The shimmering metal and cement blurred the border of style to perform a dreamy space. Symmetry is not the emphasis on the unique parts where different materials combine together. The greatest unique part to this project is depicting the borderless spatial design, accomplishing the contrast between coarseness and exquisiteness, endowing strong visual conflict while featuring memories and qualities of the residents.

浩室設計 - 邱炫達

素有設計鬼才之稱的邱炫達擅長塑造多元不對等的構築對話，喜好模糊化矩形水平規矩，改變空間量體界線引領跨界，慣以自然質材展現原生質，作品多帶有獨一性格，期望在人與空間的密切感知裡，尋覓最平衡的相擁相融。

領導的浩室設計團隊於室內、辦公、商空、策展等相關空間規劃，均積累多年，並於裝置藝術、軟裝陳設、景觀氛圍、工設產品等操作上，更多有經驗。對空間裡外營造，強調統整性的服務鏈結，嚴正重視美感與實務能兼容並蓄，通透實現設計脈絡的完整，將空間領域帶出視野新格局。