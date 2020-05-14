圖文提供│浩室設計

設計鬼才邱炫達獲 2020 A’DESIGN AWARD一銀二銅！剖析3設計案窺視獲獎機密

素有「設計界的奧斯卡」之稱的義大利國際設計大獎A’DESIGN AWARD (A’設計大獎賽)，2020年最新得獎名單已出爐，浩室設計總監邱炫達分別以(浩室辦公室-返樸歸真)、(以裁縫之名)、(即景之奏)三件作品拿下一銀雙銅。每年匯聚全球的設計好手競相角逐，唯有菁英者才能得此榮耀！今年台灣也有不少設計師參加競賽，而譽稱為「設計鬼才」的邱炫達如何在眾多設計界佼佼者中雀屏中選，將美學與實用兼容並蓄，展現其獨特的設計格局，更是耐人尋味。

反璞歸真 Return to Innocence 浩室設計

外牆以鐵件隔柵與玻璃帷幕形成極現代又簡約的入口意象。此案為室內設計工作室規劃 : 一樓為接待洽談空間，二樓為會議空間及半戶外休憩空間，三樓為工作區。將空間與風格的樣貌，用簡單材質搭配，構築原貌，再利用空間本身三維面上的切割，增添許多挑空與廊道，如實在空間布局上下功夫，跳脫空間設計以色彩或造型繁複奪目的手法，呈現純粹的空間變化以達「反樸歸真」的狀態，以非常精簡的預算，完成規劃適切的使用空間。

The extraordinary modern and elegant impression of the building façade, which is adorned with the metal sheets and glass curtains, has been delicately unveiled. The first floor of the floor plan, for the office owned by the interior design company, delineates the reception area. The second floor composed of the office meeting room area and staff break room, which is outside the indoor space. The third floor, moreover, consists of the working area. The designs of space and style, embellished with the plain materials, expose the authentic characters. The ingenious application of the stereoscopic space features exceptionally magnifies the indoor space whiling constructing the indoor elevated walkway meanwhile. The solid design expertise, distinct from those showing the splendid colors and sophisticated styles, highlights the true essences of space that persists in the state of “return to innocence.” The extraordinary modern and elegant impression The interior design plan, with economical budget, precisely completes the decent office decoration plan.

一樓規劃為開放式的接待區與洽談區。玄關牆面以特殊的義大利面磚搭配後方背牆以手工漆呈現雲紋質感，為空間定義寧靜空靈的基調。以木質與玻璃組構成的獎盃展示櫃與鑄鐵展板鑲嵌而成一樓主視覺。色彩簡單穩重的傢飾與座椅圍塑出左側洽談區空間，半獨立式的空間，自然與整體空間融合。結合二樓的空中廊道設計，整體空間得以挑高呈現大器通透，達到機能性與視覺性的共存。

二樓規劃為會議室，木質檯面與整面書牆相映成趣，裸露天花顯露出本質，線性的空間變化成為主要視覺焦點。穿越懸空而設的木質廊道來到休憩空間，寫意的置入綠色植栽映照戶外充滿生機的綠意，讓創作後的疲備得以釋放，光線自格柵流瀉，形成光影即景。

拾級而上來到三樓工作區，花磚與玻璃的運用築起一道風格獨具的立面，此輕工業風的工作區，使用中島式工作檯面，即產生兩側機能動線。

The floor plan of the first floor encompasses the open reception area. The reception counter adorned with the Italian marbles and gorgeous wall displaying the gorgeous pattern by the crafty hand paint gracefully defines the space charms as tranquility and spirituality. Showing the numerous design competition awards, the exhibition cabinet made of wood and glass, along with the adjoined cast-iron display panel, is captivating. Being public but undisturbed, the elegant sofa and round coffee tables, on the left, are congruously integrated with the entire space. The indoor elevated walkway, on the second floor, highlights the high-reaching and magnificent features, which balance the elements of functions and visuals as well.

The office meeting area, on the second floor, is ornamented with the long wood table and book wall, both of which are intriguing and agreeable. The authentic structures of the exposed ceiling cleanly fill this area with the appealing linear elements. The elevated indoor walkway adeptly joints the office meeting area and staff break room, which is outside the indoor space. The delicate plants, as well as the warm sunlight cozily scattering in this office break room, unconsciously alleviates the working stress and elegantly evolves into the alluring scene. The sunlight showering through the metal sheets amazingly spawns the scenic ambience in the house.

The exquisite tiles and clear glass furnished as the wall surfaces on the third floor, where located as the working area, create the distinguishing attractions. This working area, disclosing the elegant industrious style, is furnished the island long working table that adeptly establishes two traffic flows on the sides.

整體揉合多種材質變換組合，跳脫空間風格的界線，窮盡虛實極限，回歸本質意義，激盪無邊際的設計花火。

The overall design plan integrates the divergent materials and transcends the borders of space styles that reach out the limits of nihility and actuality, and that inspire the countless design ideas as well.

浩室設計 - 邱炫達

素有設計鬼才之稱的邱炫達擅長塑造多元不對等的構築對話，喜好模糊化矩形水平規矩，改變空間量體界線引領跨界，慣以自然質材展現原生質，作品多帶有獨一性格，期望在人與空間的密切感知裡，尋覓最平衡的相擁相融。

領導的浩室設計團隊於室內、辦公、商空、策展等相關空間規劃，均積累多年，並於裝置藝術、軟裝陳設、景觀氛圍、工設產品等操作上，更多有經驗。對空間裡外營造，強調統整性的服務鏈結，嚴正重視美感與實務能兼容並蓄，通透實現設計脈絡的完整，將空間領域帶出視野新格局。