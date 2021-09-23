水綠光影與可愛森林動物交織 森林童趣美學

快訊

聯合新聞網 / 瘋設計

資料提供｜上境設計工程有限公司04-2358-2227

林境以森林童趣藝術美學為設計原型，構思上讓森林故事伴隨景觀走入室內外窗景，與之完美鑲嵌，營造出一景一故事，水綠光影與可愛森林動物雕塑交織的森林童趣美學意境，打造出森林童趣的人文藝術宅。

With the fairytale forest we dreamt of as children as the central design ideal, we construct a story of the forest that seamlessly enters the interior while carrying the elements of the exterior landscape design, creating unique scenery as the perspective changes. The interweave of water, greenery, shadow, light, and charming animal sculpture creates the aesthetic ambience of childlike fantasy with the impression of the fairy tale forest, and with it, the residence of art and humanities.

陽光灑落 森林風會客空間

挑空明亮的門廳，戶外的樹蔭光影灑落門廳潔淨的石材地面，直進端景為門廳櫃檯及後方框景畫面，門廳兩翼為賓客與住戶會晤的休憩區，可選擇在寬大舒適的沙發區閱讀書報等待賞景，或是在鋼琴LOUNGE吧台區聆聽樂曲、品味咖啡，享受閒暇時光，綠意及水面將街道的塵喧隔阻於外，停留在這寧靜的情境內。

童趣公共空間 綠建築調節微氣候

以洄游式的布局方式將森林的場景與童趣故事串聯整個設計主軸。團隊運用拱形的天空步道襯托童話趣味的公共藝術主題，門廳內弧形的黑灰色系石材上點綴手工金屬藝術品象徵拱手為禮歡迎住戶的歸來，輔以複層常綠灌木、純潔乾淨且優雅的光影映照在樸實的黑灰色系石材舖面，背後是一片翠綠的秋意，由變色落羽松林等大型喬木點綴，讓室內與室外的建築材料、自然石材、綠景及富童話趣味的公共藝術得以相融，無形中展現出謙卑風雅的氣質。

運用綠建築設計手法，作為提供基地調節微氣候的功效，適度的溼度、溫暖的陽光，使開放空間得以自成呼吸調節舒適的溫度，空氣得以流動，陽光能鋪灑入室內空間，減少耗能的空調使用，降低室內照明的時間、友善環境及緩和都市氣候高溫化現象。立體綠化及多層次的植栽配置，除了可供欣賞並可進一步認識台灣原生地優良景觀樹木，以童趣故事生活的形式，將自然生態美學教育置入社區，形成得以延續後代的生活環境。

The high and bright foyer allows the sunlight to enter, and as the light shines through the leaves, light and shadow shattered on the smooth stone pavement. When entered, the visitors encounter the foyer and the artwork behind the front desk. On the two sides are hallways leading to the common areas where people can decide whether to enjoy the view of the landscape while sitting on the comfortable sofa in the spacious reading area or enjoying piano music at the lounge while having coffee. The visitors can leisurely enjoy their time spent in this quiet and peaceful space while having the hubbub of city life being block by the surrounding water and greenery.

The circular layout allows the forest-like scenery and childish story-telling to be carry throughout the design. The arch-liked sky-walk favours the fairy tale themed public artwork. When entering the lobby, curved stone with dark tone and embellishment of handmade metal artwork greets the residents with its arches embracing them as people enter their home. The multi-layer of evergreen shrub creates a refined combination of light and shadow, gracefully cast upon the dark paving stones, with an embellishment of verdant with autumn vibe created by colour-changing ash pine and other arbours. The design demonstrates humble and elegant qualities by fusing the construction materials, natural stones, greenery, and fairytale artworks selected for the interior with those for the landscape.

Using the design technique of Green Building allows the building to self-regulate its interior micro-climate. By moderating the appropriate level of humidity and the amount of sunlight let into the space, the design enables the space to self-regular its temperature for the comfort of its visitors. The energy consumed for the maintenance of this space is reduced by allowing natural airflow to lower the use of air conditioners and by lessening the amount of artificial lighting by utilizing the sunlight as the light source of the interior space. By lowering the cost of maintenance, this design aims to create an environmentally friendly mechanism with the attempt to demonstrate how residential buildings can participate in the mitigation of the Urban Heat Island Effect.

Vertical planting and multi-layer plantation provide not only a lovely view but an opportunity for education. The selection of native plants illustrates the natural landscape of Taiwan, bring environmental education into the everyday life of the residents. In the form of story-telling, aesthetic literacy is embedded as a critical feature of spatial design and will carry on for generations.

