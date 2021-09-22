健康・禪風 木質寫意居家

資料提供｜玳爾室內設計有限公司02-89926262

2020年，全球在covid-19的威脅之下，各國的醫療機構都承受了高度的衝擊，讓人類的健康面臨空前的危機。身為「室內設計師」的我們，可以為這情況做點什麼？該怎麼改變以往的裝修方式，才能為這次人類的世紀災難盡一份力量呢？我們考慮到的是佔室內設計中，可能是最大使用面積的「塗料」這件事情。傳統的油漆、水泥漆、乳膠漆等塗料，對於畫面固然美觀，但對於抗菌、人體健康這個方面，似乎毫無功能可言。

In 2020, under the threat of covid-19 worldwide, medical institutions in various countries have highly its impact, and human health is facing an unprecedented crisis.

As an "interior designer", what can we do about this situation? How can we HELP people avoid the disaster of this century in our own methods?

This time the aspect we concern is the "paint", which is the material used in the most area in the interior design. Conventional paints, cement paints, emulsion paints and other coatings are visually beautiful, but they seem to have little function in terms of anti-bacteria or human health.

蘊含芬多精 純天然檜木塗料

我們在2019年偶爾的機會裡，得知日本恰巧開發了一種利用純天然檜木塗料，也成功地運用進自己的室內設計作品裡面。檜木塗料的成分之中，有著濃郁的天然檜木芬多精，而經實驗證實芬多精不只有安撫交感神經的功用，還有改善記憶力、除臭、防蟲及抑菌等效果。甚至因為是天然材質的關係，還能調節室內濕氣及達到室內保溫的功能。

在這麼多的功能之下，其中它的抑菌效果能直接協助我們對抗這次猛烈的疫情，隔絕細菌大舉入侵我們的居住環境，進而守護我們的防疫功能。真心希望能讓大眾瞭解檜木塗料到底能幫助人類什麼、能對環境帶來什麼樣的益處，才能成為人類對抗病毒的後盾。

門扉界定區域 開闔間的半流動空間

空間方面，我們將原始縱向的格局設計，改為橫向的連貫規劃，讓各區域之間可以透過推拉門扉的方式來界定，在開闔之間，依舊能保持空間通透或獨立的感受。原客廳區域讓給家人們最常使用的餐廳及和室空間，是因為在我們的眼中，公共空間就該是全家人都能共用的向陽廣域空間。

Occasionally in 2019, we learned that a 100% natural paint made of Japanese Hinoki wood, developed by the Japanese, and used it in our interior design works successfully. Among the ingredients of Hinoki paint, there are rich Hinoki phytoncide, which has been empirically confirmed not only calming sympathetic nerves, but also improving memory, deodorizing, preventing insects and inhibiting bacteria. Furthermore, being a natural material, it can also adjust indoor humidity and achieve indoor thermal insulation. With so many functions, the antibacterial effect of the paint can directly assist us in fighting this violent epidemic, preventing bacteria from invading our living environment, and then protecting our epidemic prevention mechanism. We sincerely hope that the public can understand how the Hinoki paint could help humans and what benefits it might bring to the environment. It would be an effective backing of humans against the virus.

In terms of space, we switched the original longitudinal design into a athwart coherent layout, so that the areas can be defined by moving the sliding doors, and the spaces still keeps transparent or independent between opening and closing. The original living room space is given to the dining room and Japanese room, which most frequently used by the family, because we believe, the public space should be a sunny wide-area space that the whole family can share.