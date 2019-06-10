微軟揭曉更超值Xbox Game Pass Ultimate訂閱服務 囊括Xbox、PC平台內容
日前宣布推出PC版Xbox Game Pass訂閱服務之後，微軟在E3 2019展前活動更更宣布推出Xbox Game Pass Ultimate訂閱服務，讓玩家能以每月14.99美元價格同時享有Xbox One平台上的Xbox Game Pass訂閱服務內容、Xbox Live Gold會員身分，並且擁有PC版Xbox Game Pass訂閱服務內容。
相比每月以9.99美元價格訂閱使用的Xbox One版Xbox Game Pass訂閱服務，或是PC版Xbox Game Pass訂閱服務，微軟此次宣布推出的Xbox Game Pass Ultimate訂閱服務，更是囊括所有平台上的Xbox Game Pass訂閱服務，並且加上Xbox Live Gold會員服務，讓玩家可以遊玩超過100款Xbox One平台的遊戲內容，以及同樣超過100款的Windows PC平台遊戲，同時可藉由Xbox Live Gold會員身份使用線上連線對戰功能，並且持續獲取Xbox Live Gold會員專屬免費遊戲，或是遊戲購買優惠。
而為了吸引更多玩家加入，微軟除了宣布將從即日起開放PC版Xbox Game Pass訂閱服務beta測試之外，更宣布提供即日起加入Xbox Game Pass Ultimate訂閱服務，即可享有首月費用僅為1美元的優惠方案。
同時針對目前已經預付相關費用成為Xbox Live Gold會員，或是加入Xbox Game Pass訂閱服務的話，將會訂閱期間自動升級成為Xbox Game Pass Ultimate訂閱服務用戶身分。
此外，目前在PC版Xbox Game Pass訂閱服務收錄內容，分別如下：
- ABZU
- Apocalipsis
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- ASTRONEER
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battle Chef Brigade
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
- Bomber Crew
- Book of Demons
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broforce
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Clustertruck
- Crackdown 3
- CrossCode
- Die for Valhalla!
- Disneyland Adventures
- Everspace
- Fez
- Football Manager 2019
- Forza Horizon 4
- Full Metal Furies
- Gears of War 4
- Gears Ultimate
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Hatoful Boyfriend
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight
- Hotline Miami
- Hydro Thunder Hurricane
- Imperator: Rome
- Into the Breach
- Kingsway
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Metal Slug X
- Metro Exodus
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Moonlighter
- Mutant Year Zero
- Neon Chrome
- Old Man’s Journey
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun
- Opus Magnum
- Ori & the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You
- Oxenfree
- Pony Island
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- RiME
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- Rise of Nations
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Riverbond
- Ruiner
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- Samorost 3
- Sea of Thieves
- Shenmue 1 & 2
- Silence – The Whispered World 2
- SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption
- Slay the Spire
- Smoke and Sacrifice
- Snake Pass
- Spintires: MudRunner
- State of Decay 2
- Stealth Inc 2
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Sunset Overdrive PC
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- SUPERHOT
- Supermarket Shriek
- Surviving Mars
- Tacoma
- The Banner Saga
- The Banner Saga 2
- The Flame in the Flood
- The Gardens Between
- The Last Door: Season 2
- The Messenger
- The Stillness of the Wind
- The Surge
- The Turing Test
- Thimbleweed Park
- Thumper
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- Tyranny – Gold Edition
- Valkyria Chronicles
- Vampyr
- Void Bastards
- Wandersong
- Wargroove
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- We Happy Few
- West of Loathing
- Wizard of Legend
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Zoo Tycoon
接下來幾週內預計推出遊戲則分別如下：
- Goat Simulator
- Prey
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
至於Xbox One版Xbox Game Pass訂閱服務接下來預計增加遊戲陣容如下：
- ASTRONEER
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Everspace
- Guacamelee! 2
- Hollow Knight
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
- Metal Slug X
- Metro Exodus
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Moonlighter
- Neon Chrome
- Old Man’s Journey
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- Riverbond – Available Day One
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shenmue 1&2
- Silence – The Whispered World 2
- Smoke and Sacrifice
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Supermarket Shriek – Available Day One
- Thimbleweed Park
- The Turing Test
- Wizard of Legend
