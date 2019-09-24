支持國造高教機 韓競辦：韓任總統將要求漢翔如期首飛

空軍新式高教機以「勇鷹」命名。 記者黃義書／攝影 分享 facebook

空軍新式高級教練機今天在漢翔公司台中沙鹿廠商亮相，這是1989年IDF戰機原型機出廠以來，再度有國產戰機亮相。對此，國民黨總統參選人韓國瑜競選辦公室表示，國防建設具有高度延續性，尤其首飛行程將在明年6月總統就職後實施，因此未來韓國瑜擔任總統後，也將要求漢翔公司及空軍如期如質落實執行。

針對我國自製高級教練機「勇鷹」號今日出廠，韓國瑜競選辦公室表示，這件事絕對值得國人同胞肯定支持，並向漢翔公司全體同仁表達衷心感謝。

韓競辦表示，國防建設具有高度延續性，尤其目前規劃的首飛期程，是在明年六月總統就職後實施，因此未來韓國瑜擔任總統後，也將要求漢翔公司及空軍如期如質落實執行。

韓競辦說，未來各年度的研發測試評估(DT&E)與作戰測試評估(IOT&E)，以及全壽期供應鏈管理與效益後勤，都將是新政府監督與管控全案發展的重點。接下來韓國瑜競選辦公室也會藉由高教機研製案，堅定並培育下一代年輕航空科學家與設計工程師，以支持國內國防產業的永續發展。

韓國瑜競選辦公室聲明英文版：

Han Kuo-yu Campaign Office 2019/09/24

[for immediate release]

Han Kuo-yu Campaign Office: Supporting Sustainable Development of Domestic Defense Industries

The KMT presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu’s office said the roll-out of the indigenous advanced jet trainer Yong Ying (Brave Eagle) today should be commended and supported by Taiwan people, and expressed wholehearted appreciation to the hard works of all members of the Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC).

“Defense industrial development is a continual task”, Han’s office said. Since the first test flight is scheduled in June 2020 after the next presidential inauguration, as president, Han will supervise the AIDC and the Air Force to ensure production as planned.

In the coming years, development test & evaluation (DT&E), initial operational test & evaluation (IOT&E),” “life-cycle supply chain” and “effective logistics management” will be the focal points of next administration. “We shall resolutely nurture the next generation aeronautical scientists and engineers through development and production of indigenous advanced jet trainer, and support sustainable domestic defense industry,” Han’s campaign office said.

