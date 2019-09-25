「城市裝甲」 俐落如西裝剪裁

親愛的網友：
2019-09-25 08:29Living & Design 住宅美學

Filled with the brisk and tranquil atmosphere, the indoor space essentially decorated with the black-and-white lines presents the overwhelming contrast of rationality.“City Amor” is the design work of a Taiwanese original brand that specializes in merchandising custom-made men’s suits. The open of this store is expected to have an influential and innovative impact on the men’s suits market.

冷冽清逸的寂靜空間中，僅見一室的黑白色框線，對比出極度理性的震撼。空間作品「城市裝甲」為台灣自創男仕西服訂製品牌，預計掀起一股台北紳士革命運動。

For those who like wearing suits, Gaute’s commitment to accuracy and proficiency has no doubt signified the guarantee of quality. The style of indoor space is neat and elegant, consistently comparable to Guate’s extraordinary crafts in making hand-made suits.There are no redundant adornments, and any decorative element other than accuracy is forsaken. The selections of colors focus on black, white and concrete grey, which highlight the store’s identity pursuing minimalism and precision, and express the attitude rejecting the vivid colors.

對於那些喜歡穿西裝的人，精準與專業是Gaute與生俱來的DNA，空間風格保留了店格的俐落簡約與明快，如同Gaute對西裝版型以手工為底蘊的精細價值和技術。空間無需多於綴飾，任何與精準度無關的物件無需存在。彩度僅只於理性黑白對比，以及與黑白相間中的灰階水泥色磚調和出色階中介。以色彩心理學抓住企業指標中的極簡及精準，與繽紛彩度無關乎的質調不需存在。

The illumination arrangement explicitly focuses on the crucial factors such as store logo and suits display. The white table surfaces bring out the exquisite suits quality and tailoring. The professional staff members adroitly and considerately advise clients the specialized and admirable suits. There are thousands of top fabrics, interiors and buttons, which are capable of gratifying every demand. The magnificent craftsmanship ensures every suit is one-of-a-kind. Corresponding to the concrete grey floors, the illuminations scattering through the black frames of shop windows artistically resemble the rational perspective of linear thinking, which brings out the competent and logical impressions of the shop.

燈光配置僅俱焦於重點物件上，識別logo，商品陳列，以及於透白桌面上引導客戶可細部打量西裝商品的線條與版型之精準細膩處。Gaute 專業的訂製專員於溝通判斷測量間，能妥善修飾打造出專屬於您與Gaute 的城市戀曲。店內擁有上萬種頂級布料與各式內裡，以及鈕扣細節等供選擇，手工訂製能針對任何客制化需求完成細節，達至精湛頂級工藝的水準，確保您的西服是唯一無二的個性化紳士戰袍。回顧店門櫥窗前，天花室頂的白底黑方框中透出的光源，對比於地面同尺寸的方格水泥色磚，如同線性思維般的理性透視，如看進大面透玻櫥窗裡的精準商機，擁一絲不苟的明快理性。

出自 《2019 IF金獎精選及空間設計作品》

精彩雜誌內容盡在 《2019 IF金獎精選及空間設計作品》或上設計王觀看更多設計資訊

Living & Design 住宅美學

掌握設計情報盡在──Living&Design 住宅美學･設計王 設計是王道，生活是信仰，美學是依歸；即時掌握全方位、全視角、全球性、在地化的最新潮流趨勢，透過「Living&Design住宅美學･設計王」專業剖析，量身打造、整合設計動脈，讓所有熱愛設計、生活、美學的品味人士和專業品牌，獲得最精準確切的完整生活設計情報。

