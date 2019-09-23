融入人文思維於工業風設計 透過細節皆呈現城中美好風貌

Taipei is often praised as the best living city in Asia by international media for its good food and living environment. The 2016 completed Abrazo Bistro shows the best of it – a space for visitors and the local to enjoy Taipei. During the daytime, here is for dining and during the nighttime, here is for drinking.

台北被許多國際媒體譽為亞洲最合宜居住的城市，有著良好的食物和生活空間。2016 年完成的Abrazo Bistro（擁抱餐酒坊）即是呈現台北最好的一面，讓來訪這座城市的友人和當地的居民，隨時都能享受台北帶來的美好。在白天它是享受美食的好去處，在夜晚搖身一變成為放鬆的酒吧。我們用時下最流行的工業風，搭配人文思維，來貫穿整個空間。

The project space is divided into two parts – first floor is kitchen and sitting area, and the basement is bar and function rooms. The main requests from the commissioner are the different functions catering the long opening hours, and industrial interior design as theme. As a consequence,different design concepts and perspectives could be experienced from the façade, the entrance,and restaurant on the first floor to the basement.

100 坪的空間裡，分為上下兩層樓，1 樓為廚房和餐廳，地下室為酒吧和包廂。業主提出兩大需求為：空間在不同時段的功能性，如白天是餐廳、夜晚為酒吧；另一個則是工業風格貫穿。因此我們採取在不同的空間導入不同的設計思維，從餐廳的外觀、打開門後的感受，進到1 樓餐廳和地下室酒吧的部分，都有不同視角。

The first floor restaurant is decorated with Venetian window that allows the light to pass through the space in the daytime, and keeps the privacy during the night. During the daytime, people can use laptops; have coffee, or teatime that is straightforward. Furnished with vintage-touch material and European boutique-alike as well as distressed black-and-white marble mosaic.That is to break the cold and single touch of so-called industrial design interior. In order to give a unique tone, texture specialist follows the historical reference to paint the pillars.

在1 樓餐廳採用的是半穿透的設計，在白天提供通透性，在夜晚可以合起製造隱密感。白天可以讓人拿著電腦，點杯咖啡、吃下午茶的地方，不會讓人感到彆扭。室內空間大量使用仿古的材質和歐洲店鋪的元素，加入工業風少用的大理石馬賽克拼貼磁磚，透過仿舊的處理，打破以往冷調元素單一的工業材料，同時帶出獨特的調性，邀請質感師參考過去的照片作為柱子的上漆參考。

In the basement, the concept of the modern wine cellar is visible as the display wall is decorated with cocktail accessories and oak barrel. Designer incorporates the imported copper from Japan to cover the bar table, and the pillars to give an industrial metallic quality. Also the feature of the rusted copper offers a certain similarity of human interaction and communication – like chemistry over time.

地下室酒吧部分，則是塑造成現代風格的酒窖，在玩具牆的部分，可以看到酒桶、調酒器材等的玩具牆設計，在吧台、包覆柱子採用日本進口，純度相當高的紅銅作為材料，塑造視覺焦點，利用金屬氧化的特性，點出酒吧是以溝通，人際關係產生化學變化的場所，讓空間在不同時間有不一樣的感受。

The tables are equipped with USB socket for the contemporary usage. Compared to the majority of the industrial interior design in Taiwan, the designer preserves the process of furnishing, not to make extra new works to create the industrial touch. The process like measuring track, marks are visible as part of the project. The toilet is also innovatively done with a new concept of openness and the element of vintage and washed touch to in respond to the whole design. In this project, we once again win the client’s heart by creating different layers of the industrial interior design. The space and atmosphere is associated with Abrazo Bistro.

另外，桌子的部分，也放入巧思，如在在桌子加入掛鉤和USB 充電插座，方便現代人的使用需求。和一般在台灣刻意塑造的工業風格設計有很大的不同，保留施工過程中的樣線和為了放樣尺寸所彈的線、記號噴漆，不刻意掩蓋，用創意地坪的方式上了一層保護，呈現原來空間本來既有的樣子。在廁所的部分，也是特別設計，用較為開放的方式呈現，讓使用者感受自在，搭配一些復古水龍頭、壁磚，作為工業風的延伸，以創造一致性。在這一次的設計案中，我們又再次贏得業主的期望，更重要的是在工業風格元素中，注入不同層次，讓體驗空間成為餐酒坊的一部分，擁抱食物也擁抱台北生活。