親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
BODY
Harpers BAZAAR
Bella儂儂
ELLE
La Vie
VOGUE
COOL流行酷報
Living & Design 住宅美學
DECO
OPEN Design
醫美時尚
珠寶世界
GQ
整形達人

跨不過的語言高牆：司法如何對移工更「同理」？

上雙鎖的潘多拉盒子／蔡總統論文讀後感 II

融入人文思維於工業風設計 透過細節皆呈現城中美好風貌

2019-09-23 08:39Living & Design 住宅美學

分享

分享

Taipei is often praised as the best living city in Asia by international media for its good food and living environment. The 2016 completed Abrazo Bistro shows the best of it – a space for visitors and the local to enjoy Taipei. During the daytime, here is for dining and during the nighttime, here is for drinking.

台北被許多國際媒體譽為亞洲最合宜居住的城市，有著良好的食物和生活空間。2016 年完成的Abrazo Bistro（擁抱餐酒坊）即是呈現台北最好的一面，讓來訪這座城市的友人和當地的居民，隨時都能享受台北帶來的美好。在白天它是享受美食的好去處，在夜晚搖身一變成為放鬆的酒吧。我們用時下最流行的工業風，搭配人文思維，來貫穿整個空間。

The project space is divided into two parts – first floor is kitchen and sitting area, and the basement is bar and function rooms. The main requests from the commissioner are the different functions catering the long opening hours, and industrial interior design as theme. As a consequence,different design concepts and perspectives could be experienced from the façade, the entrance,and restaurant on the first floor to the basement.

100 坪的空間裡，分為上下兩層樓，1 樓為廚房和餐廳，地下室為酒吧和包廂。業主提出兩大需求為：空間在不同時段的功能性，如白天是餐廳、夜晚為酒吧；另一個則是工業風格貫穿。因此我們採取在不同的空間導入不同的設計思維，從餐廳的外觀、打開門後的感受，進到1 樓餐廳和地下室酒吧的部分，都有不同視角。

分享

分享

分享

分享

分享

The first floor restaurant is decorated with Venetian window that allows the light to pass through the space in the daytime, and keeps the privacy during the night. During the daytime, people can use laptops; have coffee, or teatime that is straightforward. Furnished with vintage-touch material and European boutique-alike as well as distressed black-and-white marble mosaic.That is to break the cold and single touch of so-called industrial design interior. In order to give a unique tone, texture specialist follows the historical reference to paint the pillars.

在1 樓餐廳採用的是半穿透的設計，在白天提供通透性，在夜晚可以合起製造隱密感。白天可以讓人拿著電腦，點杯咖啡、吃下午茶的地方，不會讓人感到彆扭。室內空間大量使用仿古的材質和歐洲店鋪的元素，加入工業風少用的大理石馬賽克拼貼磁磚，透過仿舊的處理，打破以往冷調元素單一的工業材料，同時帶出獨特的調性，邀請質感師參考過去的照片作為柱子的上漆參考。

In the basement, the concept of the modern wine cellar is visible as the display wall is decorated with cocktail accessories and oak barrel. Designer incorporates the imported copper from Japan to cover the bar table, and the pillars to give an industrial metallic quality. Also the feature of the rusted copper offers a certain similarity of human interaction and communication – like chemistry over time.

地下室酒吧部分，則是塑造成現代風格的酒窖，在玩具牆的部分，可以看到酒桶、調酒器材等的玩具牆設計，在吧台、包覆柱子採用日本進口，純度相當高的紅銅作為材料，塑造視覺焦點，利用金屬氧化的特性，點出酒吧是以溝通，人際關係產生化學變化的場所，讓空間在不同時間有不一樣的感受。

分享

分享

分享

分享

分享

The tables are equipped with USB socket for the contemporary usage. Compared to the majority of the industrial interior design in Taiwan, the designer preserves the process of furnishing, not to make extra new works to create the industrial touch. The process like measuring track, marks are visible as part of the project. The toilet is also innovatively done with a new concept of openness and the element of vintage and washed touch to in respond to the whole design. In this project, we once again win the client’s heart by creating different layers of the industrial interior design. The space and atmosphere is associated with Abrazo Bistro.

另外，桌子的部分，也放入巧思，如在在桌子加入掛鉤和USB 充電插座，方便現代人的使用需求。和一般在台灣刻意塑造的工業風格設計有很大的不同，保留施工過程中的樣線和為了放樣尺寸所彈的線、記號噴漆，不刻意掩蓋，用創意地坪的方式上了一層保護，呈現原來空間本來既有的樣子。在廁所的部分，也是特別設計，用較為開放的方式呈現，讓使用者感受自在，搭配一些復古水龍頭、壁磚，作為工業風的延伸，以創造一致性。在這一次的設計案中，我們又再次贏得業主的期望，更重要的是在工業風格元素中，注入不同層次，讓體驗空間成為餐酒坊的一部分，擁抱食物也擁抱台北生活。

分享

Living & Design 住宅美學

掌握設計情報盡在──Living&Design 住宅美學･設計王 設計是王道，生活是信仰，美學是依歸；即時掌握全方位、全視角、全球性、在地化的最新潮流趨勢，透過「Living&Design住宅美學･設計王」專業剖析，量身打造、整合設計動脈，讓所有熱愛設計、生活、美學的品味人士和專業品牌，獲得最精準確切的完整生活設計情報。

相關新聞

結合品牌DNA 雕琢精彩多元的工作室

2019-09-23 08:40

品味中彰顯簡約風格 時尚文青的理想居住空間

2019-09-23 08:35

向自然借景 打造光感日常

2019-09-23 08:33

引領潮流的視覺饗宴

2019-09-09 08:40

加大寬度 襯托大氣美墅

2019-09-04 11:53

深耕在地專業服務提升生活品質

2019-09-02 08:43

彷若置身鏡中之境 穿透錯位倒影的空間妙趣

2019-08-07 14:46

溫暖的新古典美學 共塑明朗愜意的美式生活情境

2019-08-07 12:21

融入淺淡素雅的語調 訴說著最輕盈無拘的生活詩篇

2019-08-07 12:20

古樸風情與現代感交錯 重現生活中的靈活優雅

2019-08-07 11:57

以「記憶、傳承」興起對家的無限眷戀

2019-08-07 11:56

未來想像的時間軸線 相互交織中展開序曲

2019-08-07 11:52

以圓為設計核心 經典創造華美氣質

2019-08-07 11:48

獨享、共聚 再創生活新貌

2019-08-07 11:46

自然勾勒出內斂沉靜的氛圍 層疊居住空間的靜謐

2019-08-05 08:49

風光明媚的夏日時節 正是適合拿下光榮獎牌的耀眼時刻

2019-07-30 11:33

打造現代凡爾賽 以輕盈重塑新古典居宅

2019-07-30 11:32

聚焦新亞洲風 演繹華貴原創美學

2019-07-30 11:25

「珍藏、傳世」 以溫潤的中式情懷築構自然生活緊密連結

2019-07-30 11:24

棲息繁殖、動力開始的起點 以「巢」為概念的轉化辦公空間

2019-07-30 11:21

引入自然綠景與生命力 開啟回憶生活點滴的寶盒

2019-07-30 11:19

在中西合璧的微妙中 賦予全宅「處處有景」的人文底蘊

2019-07-30 11:18

歷經千錘百鍊的品牌 淬鍊綻放出擁抱世界舞台的火花

2019-07-30 11:16

開放與隱密、理性與感性 「微妙」以線面譜出和諧空間韻律

2019-07-30 11:15

讓水泥灌造的居所猶如承載情感的容器 摹寫家的溫度

2019-07-30 11:13

點、線、面及曲線 打造現代簡約兼具律動感的視覺印象

2019-07-30 11:12

在「清、敬、和、寂」清閒僻靜的環境中 達到恬淡自適的境界

2019-07-30 11:10

來自質樸自然簡約的風格 而深層融合北歐優雅內涵

2019-07-30 11:09

溫潤木質建構新居 一個充滿溫度與情感連結的家

2019-07-30 11:06

清透視覺的居宅對話 恣意自在蔓延生活情感

2019-07-30 11:04

重現與自然間的美好和諧 「無界」利用陽台構築綠意視覺層次

2019-07-30 10:52

時序之於場域的豐富旨趣 珍藏生活記憶的居住宅邸

2019-07-30 10:12

在休閒愜意中 融入藝術與時尚層次精緻的視覺感官

2019-07-30 10:09

坦率靜謐的灰階個性 碰撞出獨特的中性恣意空間

2019-07-09 14:32

以山稜線概念打造的建築體 搭襯禪意庭園傳達建築情感

2019-07-09 14:31

以生活本質蔓延優雅 揉塑舒心安適的主角場域

2019-07-09 14:29

住宅和商業空間使用目的不同 設計是不可或缺的一環

2019-07-09 13:52

寬敞又明亮的公領域 成為駕馭質感生活的第一印象

2019-07-09 13:51

在垂直面植入偌大圓的藝術裝置 賦予整體更多的想像

2019-07-09 13:36
看更多

熱門文章

小資男賣青埔房可賺90萬 但這個原因卻讓他好猶豫

2019-09-16 08:59

晶華擊退商圈沒落的秘密 竟是靠一坪鬆餅攤

2019-09-20 09:41

「絕對不能搞砸」！50元熱狗餐如何成為Costco的祕密武器？

2019-09-20 08:00

爐石玩家突破一億、魔獸復刻 暴雪如何從中年危機翻身？

2019-09-18 13:09

鼎泰豐店面寒冬中逆向操作？租永康商圈400坪做全台最大旗艦店

2019-09-17 09:22

華映破產倒閉》大同少了拖油瓶 還會出現一筆回沖利益？

2019-09-20 12:40

凶宅到底誰會買？ 房仲曝「這種人」都買來做分租套房

2019-09-23 09:13

永凍土解凍 北極地底下的威脅

2019-09-16 12:51

科技大老：「郭台銘不會選！」 說到底他就不是個政治人

2019-09-18 11:12

用咖啡取代檳榔！921後家園全毀 他靠「黑金」救了國姓鄉

2019-09-18 13:03

上面種電下面種瓜他年收3千萬 台灣太陽能兆元商機爆發

2019-09-18 13:05

高雄農漁產品外銷訂單達成率不到7% 韓市長成績單的真相與隱憂

2019-09-19 09:29

謝金河：低基期股的尋寶

2019-09-19 11:45

鐵三角形同破局？郭董不當母雞、柯被打回原形、王慘遭邊緣化

2019-09-19 13:49

郭台銘退選心路歷程 兩個月五度轉折

2019-09-19 09:32

ABF載板複製去年矽晶圓行情

2019-09-19 13:21

靠翻譯字幕練英文 高三生裸考多益近滿分

2019-09-23 08:44

嚴陳莉蓮考驗／裕隆城商業區、住宅區暫緩施工 裕隆建設內部進行再評估

2019-09-19 13:41

中國70年國慶前 北京烏雲罩頂

2019-09-19 13:42

家中有兩個孩子學音樂 千萬別做這幾件事

2019-09-18 13:31

看完瓊瑤 來了台灣

2019-09-16 08:44

各路英雄好漢火力全開 作帳軍團來襲 尖兵股出列！

2019-09-20 10:46

「特戰男神」吳怡農：用經濟學觀點看國防是我的強項

2019-09-19 09:30

保費怎麼繳最划算？用這4招買保險 5萬保費現省超過3千元！

2019-09-16 09:05

外資低檔大買被動元件股

2019-09-19 13:26

5G大主流 穩懋軋空？

2019-09-19 13:24

少了郭董當母雞 柯P怎麼拚國會藍綠不過半？

2019-09-19 09:32

iPhone 11發表》中國手機產業瘋隱視屏 蘋果沒跟上？

2019-09-19 13:47

24小時衛星監控 全球最嚴的遠洋漁業規範在台灣

2019-09-18 13:07

著名男高音「多明哥」爆多起性騷擾醜聞 事業堪憂

2019-09-18 15:49

亞洲每4條鮭魚他賣1條！「最猛賣魚郎」是如何辦到的？

2019-09-18 13:01

兩強對決》比起「愛意」 這場仗「恨意」才是決戰點！

2019-09-20 09:34

腦神經網路研究發現 喝茶可改善大腦認知能力

2019-09-17 09:54

漫畫撐香港 反送中的一道美麗風景

2019-09-16 09:01

巷仔內的在地美食 吃得飽也吃得巧

2019-09-17 15:45

餐飲外送宅經濟 除了delivery還有哪些必學多益字？

2019-09-20 16:36

走進神木群 體察400歲的生存之道

2019-09-16 08:57

加入多元計程車可年省好幾萬稅金？ 這些隱形成本恐怕讓你付更多

2019-09-18 11:06

水泥產業旺季駕到 逢低布龍頭廠 等待創高機會

2019-09-20 10:46

一紙禁令台積電、大立光挫咧等 那台廠誰得利最大？

2019-09-11 13:05
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top