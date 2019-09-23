親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
BODY
Harpers BAZAAR
Bella儂儂
ELLE
La Vie
VOGUE
COOL流行酷報
Living & Design 住宅美學
DECO
OPEN Design
醫美時尚
珠寶世界
GQ
整形達人

跨不過的語言高牆：司法如何對移工更「同理」？

上雙鎖的潘多拉盒子／蔡總統論文讀後感 II

品味中彰顯簡約風格 時尚文青的理想居住空間

2019-09-23 08:35Living & Design 住宅美學

分享

分享

分享

分享

分享

This project is located in the newly emerging urban residential area in northern Taiwan, with area of approximately 40 square meters, as the owner is single, and a life connoisseur who is very clear on his styling and seeking a royalty style with a touch of minimalism. Therefore, under the white-color base theme, a greyish black color tone was created, along with dashes of contrasting colors that correspond to the owner's personality traits, of peach red and bright yellow,added while soft-touch and temperature moderating hexagonal tiles were used, complemented by fabrictexture materials to optimize the color scheme of the interior colors, along with numerous color temperature schemes were meticulously applied in various spaces of different functionalities.

本案是位在台灣北部新都會區的建案，空間約13 坪，屋主是單身貴族，對自己喜愛的風格與事物有十分明確的想法，也是懂得享受美好事物的生活家，居住風格訴求貴族品味中又能彰顯其簡約俐落的生活態度。於是在白色空間主調下輔以屋主偏好的灰黑色系，設計者復添入符合屋主開朗個性的桃紅、明黃等作為跳色；並選用具柔軟觸感、冬暖夏涼的六角磚材質，櫃體亦覆以具織布紋理的材料，增加全室溫暖質性，而燈光色溫亦巧妙運用在不同的功能空間裡。

分享

分享

分享

分享

分享

分享

分享

分享

分享

As the residence only enjoys natural lighting from one elevation, metal pieces and glass were used as partitioning materials to demarcate various parts of the overall space, while mirrors were strategically placed on surfaces of cabinets and parts of wall surfaces, to optimize visual perception; As the owner often hold social gatherings of families and friends, the bedroom was installed with flexible sliding curtains to cater for flexible use of space for either social interaction or privacy. This design of this residence also involved the creative input from the occupant, as the owner directly participated in the mosaic tiling process, to create visual continuity and rhythmic spatiality.

由於基地所在僅有單面採光，在區域的界定上利用鐵件和玻璃作為隔間材質，並在櫃體與局部牆面結合鏡面，放大視覺感；因應屋主樂於接待親友來訪，臥室另外加裝活動式拉簾，創造可隱蔽、亦可開放無阻的空間彈性。此間屋宅同時也加入了居住者的創意巧思，屋主本人直接參與了拼貼花磚的過程，與設計師攜手運用色彩的黃金比例，透過有規則的反覆、交錯和組合排列，締造視覺上的連續性，為空間帶來律動感。

分享

分享

分享

分享

分享

分享

分享

分享

With an emphasis on all design come from humanity, the designer imbues suitable functionalities to each corner of the space while gaining a specific understanding into interpersonal, people-object relationship and interaction, to create an ergonomically friendly living environment of comfort. Such as the storage cabinet of shoes and items for outings, made from flexible metal-piece joints; clothes cabinets equipped with LED light with sensors for the ease of clothes retrieval upon opening; tireless testing to select the suitable acoustic panels with E1-grade and fire-retarding B1-grade materials to ensure optimal environment and sleeping qualities. All ergonomic design catering for movements with proper dimensions, as well as material selection and surface treatment, were to adhere to the pursuit of a cultural allegiance of youthful posh aesthetics.

強調所有設計乃根基於人性而來，設計師賦與住宅各個角落及環節的功能性，並精研人與人、人與物之間的動作尺寸和相互影響，打造一個符合人體工學的舒適居住環境。像是可收納鞋靴及外出用品、具有完備活動五金零件的玄關櫃；電視主牆旁的收納櫃其實隱藏著活動抽板書桌、閱讀燈、書櫃以及特別規劃的文書收納層架；衣櫃皆配置LED 人體感應燈，讓使用者打開門片就能方便選取衣物；為提供屋主休憩與睡眠時良好的環境品質，經反覆試驗後於臥室一側牆面選用環保E1 級、阻燃B1 級的木絲吸音板，達到吸音降噪效果。而所有符合人體工學動作與尺度的設計，在材質的選用及立面處理上，均以貼合全室文青而時尚的美學風格為要。

分享

出自 《2019 IF金獎精選及空間設計作品》

精彩雜誌內容盡在 《2019 IF金獎精選及空間設計作品》或上設計王觀看更多設計資訊

Living & Design 住宅美學

掌握設計情報盡在──Living&Design 住宅美學･設計王 設計是王道，生活是信仰，美學是依歸；即時掌握全方位、全視角、全球性、在地化的最新潮流趨勢，透過「Living&Design住宅美學･設計王」專業剖析，量身打造、整合設計動脈，讓所有熱愛設計、生活、美學的品味人士和專業品牌，獲得最精準確切的完整生活設計情報。

相關新聞

結合品牌DNA 雕琢精彩多元的工作室

2019-09-23 08:40

融入人文思維於工業風設計 透過細節皆呈現城中美好風貌

2019-09-23 08:39

向自然借景 打造光感日常

2019-09-23 08:33

引領潮流的視覺饗宴

2019-09-09 08:40

加大寬度 襯托大氣美墅

2019-09-04 11:53

深耕在地專業服務提升生活品質

2019-09-02 08:43

彷若置身鏡中之境 穿透錯位倒影的空間妙趣

2019-08-07 14:46

溫暖的新古典美學 共塑明朗愜意的美式生活情境

2019-08-07 12:21

融入淺淡素雅的語調 訴說著最輕盈無拘的生活詩篇

2019-08-07 12:20

古樸風情與現代感交錯 重現生活中的靈活優雅

2019-08-07 11:57

以「記憶、傳承」興起對家的無限眷戀

2019-08-07 11:56

未來想像的時間軸線 相互交織中展開序曲

2019-08-07 11:52

以圓為設計核心 經典創造華美氣質

2019-08-07 11:48

獨享、共聚 再創生活新貌

2019-08-07 11:46

自然勾勒出內斂沉靜的氛圍 層疊居住空間的靜謐

2019-08-05 08:49

風光明媚的夏日時節 正是適合拿下光榮獎牌的耀眼時刻

2019-07-30 11:33

打造現代凡爾賽 以輕盈重塑新古典居宅

2019-07-30 11:32

聚焦新亞洲風 演繹華貴原創美學

2019-07-30 11:25

「珍藏、傳世」 以溫潤的中式情懷築構自然生活緊密連結

2019-07-30 11:24

棲息繁殖、動力開始的起點 以「巢」為概念的轉化辦公空間

2019-07-30 11:21

引入自然綠景與生命力 開啟回憶生活點滴的寶盒

2019-07-30 11:19

在中西合璧的微妙中 賦予全宅「處處有景」的人文底蘊

2019-07-30 11:18

歷經千錘百鍊的品牌 淬鍊綻放出擁抱世界舞台的火花

2019-07-30 11:16

開放與隱密、理性與感性 「微妙」以線面譜出和諧空間韻律

2019-07-30 11:15

讓水泥灌造的居所猶如承載情感的容器 摹寫家的溫度

2019-07-30 11:13

點、線、面及曲線 打造現代簡約兼具律動感的視覺印象

2019-07-30 11:12

在「清、敬、和、寂」清閒僻靜的環境中 達到恬淡自適的境界

2019-07-30 11:10

來自質樸自然簡約的風格 而深層融合北歐優雅內涵

2019-07-30 11:09

溫潤木質建構新居 一個充滿溫度與情感連結的家

2019-07-30 11:06

清透視覺的居宅對話 恣意自在蔓延生活情感

2019-07-30 11:04

重現與自然間的美好和諧 「無界」利用陽台構築綠意視覺層次

2019-07-30 10:52

時序之於場域的豐富旨趣 珍藏生活記憶的居住宅邸

2019-07-30 10:12

在休閒愜意中 融入藝術與時尚層次精緻的視覺感官

2019-07-30 10:09

坦率靜謐的灰階個性 碰撞出獨特的中性恣意空間

2019-07-09 14:32

以山稜線概念打造的建築體 搭襯禪意庭園傳達建築情感

2019-07-09 14:31

以生活本質蔓延優雅 揉塑舒心安適的主角場域

2019-07-09 14:29

住宅和商業空間使用目的不同 設計是不可或缺的一環

2019-07-09 13:52

寬敞又明亮的公領域 成為駕馭質感生活的第一印象

2019-07-09 13:51

在垂直面植入偌大圓的藝術裝置 賦予整體更多的想像

2019-07-09 13:36
看更多

熱門文章

小資男賣青埔房可賺90萬 但這個原因卻讓他好猶豫

2019-09-16 08:59

晶華擊退商圈沒落的秘密 竟是靠一坪鬆餅攤

2019-09-20 09:41

「絕對不能搞砸」！50元熱狗餐如何成為Costco的祕密武器？

2019-09-20 08:00

爐石玩家突破一億、魔獸復刻 暴雪如何從中年危機翻身？

2019-09-18 13:09

鼎泰豐店面寒冬中逆向操作？租永康商圈400坪做全台最大旗艦店

2019-09-17 09:22

華映破產倒閉》大同少了拖油瓶 還會出現一筆回沖利益？

2019-09-20 12:40

凶宅到底誰會買？ 房仲曝「這種人」都買來做分租套房

2019-09-23 09:13

永凍土解凍 北極地底下的威脅

2019-09-16 12:51

科技大老：「郭台銘不會選！」 說到底他就不是個政治人

2019-09-18 11:12

用咖啡取代檳榔！921後家園全毀 他靠「黑金」救了國姓鄉

2019-09-18 13:03

上面種電下面種瓜他年收3千萬 台灣太陽能兆元商機爆發

2019-09-18 13:05

高雄農漁產品外銷訂單達成率不到7% 韓市長成績單的真相與隱憂

2019-09-19 09:29

謝金河：低基期股的尋寶

2019-09-19 11:45

鐵三角形同破局？郭董不當母雞、柯被打回原形、王慘遭邊緣化

2019-09-19 13:49

郭台銘退選心路歷程 兩個月五度轉折

2019-09-19 09:32

ABF載板複製去年矽晶圓行情

2019-09-19 13:21

靠翻譯字幕練英文 高三生裸考多益近滿分

2019-09-23 08:44

嚴陳莉蓮考驗／裕隆城商業區、住宅區暫緩施工 裕隆建設內部進行再評估

2019-09-19 13:41

中國70年國慶前 北京烏雲罩頂

2019-09-19 13:42

家中有兩個孩子學音樂 千萬別做這幾件事

2019-09-18 13:31

看完瓊瑤 來了台灣

2019-09-16 08:44

各路英雄好漢火力全開 作帳軍團來襲 尖兵股出列！

2019-09-20 10:46

「特戰男神」吳怡農：用經濟學觀點看國防是我的強項

2019-09-19 09:30

保費怎麼繳最划算？用這4招買保險 5萬保費現省超過3千元！

2019-09-16 09:05

外資低檔大買被動元件股

2019-09-19 13:26

5G大主流 穩懋軋空？

2019-09-19 13:24

少了郭董當母雞 柯P怎麼拚國會藍綠不過半？

2019-09-19 09:32

iPhone 11發表》中國手機產業瘋隱視屏 蘋果沒跟上？

2019-09-19 13:47

24小時衛星監控 全球最嚴的遠洋漁業規範在台灣

2019-09-18 13:07

著名男高音「多明哥」爆多起性騷擾醜聞 事業堪憂

2019-09-18 15:49

亞洲每4條鮭魚他賣1條！「最猛賣魚郎」是如何辦到的？

2019-09-18 13:01

兩強對決》比起「愛意」 這場仗「恨意」才是決戰點！

2019-09-20 09:34

腦神經網路研究發現 喝茶可改善大腦認知能力

2019-09-17 09:54

漫畫撐香港 反送中的一道美麗風景

2019-09-16 09:01

巷仔內的在地美食 吃得飽也吃得巧

2019-09-17 15:45

餐飲外送宅經濟 除了delivery還有哪些必學多益字？

2019-09-20 16:36

走進神木群 體察400歲的生存之道

2019-09-16 08:57

加入多元計程車可年省好幾萬稅金？ 這些隱形成本恐怕讓你付更多

2019-09-18 11:06

水泥產業旺季駕到 逢低布龍頭廠 等待創高機會

2019-09-20 10:46

一紙禁令台積電、大立光挫咧等 那台廠誰得利最大？

2019-09-11 13:05
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top