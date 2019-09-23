品味中彰顯簡約風格 時尚文青的理想居住空間

This project is located in the newly emerging urban residential area in northern Taiwan, with area of approximately 40 square meters, as the owner is single, and a life connoisseur who is very clear on his styling and seeking a royalty style with a touch of minimalism. Therefore, under the white-color base theme, a greyish black color tone was created, along with dashes of contrasting colors that correspond to the owner's personality traits, of peach red and bright yellow,added while soft-touch and temperature moderating hexagonal tiles were used, complemented by fabrictexture materials to optimize the color scheme of the interior colors, along with numerous color temperature schemes were meticulously applied in various spaces of different functionalities.

本案是位在台灣北部新都會區的建案，空間約13 坪，屋主是單身貴族，對自己喜愛的風格與事物有十分明確的想法，也是懂得享受美好事物的生活家，居住風格訴求貴族品味中又能彰顯其簡約俐落的生活態度。於是在白色空間主調下輔以屋主偏好的灰黑色系，設計者復添入符合屋主開朗個性的桃紅、明黃等作為跳色；並選用具柔軟觸感、冬暖夏涼的六角磚材質，櫃體亦覆以具織布紋理的材料，增加全室溫暖質性，而燈光色溫亦巧妙運用在不同的功能空間裡。

As the residence only enjoys natural lighting from one elevation, metal pieces and glass were used as partitioning materials to demarcate various parts of the overall space, while mirrors were strategically placed on surfaces of cabinets and parts of wall surfaces, to optimize visual perception; As the owner often hold social gatherings of families and friends, the bedroom was installed with flexible sliding curtains to cater for flexible use of space for either social interaction or privacy. This design of this residence also involved the creative input from the occupant, as the owner directly participated in the mosaic tiling process, to create visual continuity and rhythmic spatiality.

由於基地所在僅有單面採光，在區域的界定上利用鐵件和玻璃作為隔間材質，並在櫃體與局部牆面結合鏡面，放大視覺感；因應屋主樂於接待親友來訪，臥室另外加裝活動式拉簾，創造可隱蔽、亦可開放無阻的空間彈性。此間屋宅同時也加入了居住者的創意巧思，屋主本人直接參與了拼貼花磚的過程，與設計師攜手運用色彩的黃金比例，透過有規則的反覆、交錯和組合排列，締造視覺上的連續性，為空間帶來律動感。

With an emphasis on all design come from humanity, the designer imbues suitable functionalities to each corner of the space while gaining a specific understanding into interpersonal, people-object relationship and interaction, to create an ergonomically friendly living environment of comfort. Such as the storage cabinet of shoes and items for outings, made from flexible metal-piece joints; clothes cabinets equipped with LED light with sensors for the ease of clothes retrieval upon opening; tireless testing to select the suitable acoustic panels with E1-grade and fire-retarding B1-grade materials to ensure optimal environment and sleeping qualities. All ergonomic design catering for movements with proper dimensions, as well as material selection and surface treatment, were to adhere to the pursuit of a cultural allegiance of youthful posh aesthetics.

強調所有設計乃根基於人性而來，設計師賦與住宅各個角落及環節的功能性，並精研人與人、人與物之間的動作尺寸和相互影響，打造一個符合人體工學的舒適居住環境。像是可收納鞋靴及外出用品、具有完備活動五金零件的玄關櫃；電視主牆旁的收納櫃其實隱藏著活動抽板書桌、閱讀燈、書櫃以及特別規劃的文書收納層架；衣櫃皆配置LED 人體感應燈，讓使用者打開門片就能方便選取衣物；為提供屋主休憩與睡眠時良好的環境品質，經反覆試驗後於臥室一側牆面選用環保E1 級、阻燃B1 級的木絲吸音板，達到吸音降噪效果。而所有符合人體工學動作與尺度的設計，在材質的選用及立面處理上，均以貼合全室文青而時尚的美學風格為要。

出自 《2019 IF金獎精選及空間設計作品》