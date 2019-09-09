引領潮流的視覺饗宴

分享 facebook

分享 facebook

This design is to provide a highly artistic international urban entertainment space. The goal of my design is to present a unique space atmosphere, and to enhance the higher indicators of international city nightlife, and gradually guide the guests into full through the exquisite exterior space of the building. The artistic colorful flower ceiling design and the 3D visual screen of the ring field allow guests to feel at the peach blossom source.

I am not only pay attention to the design of space, but also use this work to promote the high-quality entertainment of the city, so that other peers in the future can agree to design each corner of the city by design, and finally make the city famous for space aesthetics. To achieve the city's international marketing promotion.

這次的設計是提供一處具有高度藝術性的國際城市娛樂空間，我設計的目標同時呈現了獨特的空間氛圍，並且提升國際城市夜生活的更高指標，透過精緻的建築外部空間逐步引導客人進到了充滿藝術性的萬紫千紅的花瓣天花設計，環場3D的視覺頻幕，讓客人置身於桃花源的感受。

分享 facebook

This design is to provide a highly artistic international urban entertainment space. The goal of my design is to present a unique space atmosphere, and to enhance the higher indicators of international city nightlife, and gradually guide the guests into full through the exquisite exterior space of the building. The artistic colorful flower ceiling design and the 3D visual screen of the ring field allow guests to feel at the peach blossom source.

I am not only pay attention to the design of space, but also use this work to promote the high-quality entertainment of the city, and finally make the city famous for space aesthetics. To achieve the city's international marketing promotion.

我不止關注空間設計的手法，同時也用這作品帶動這城市的娛樂高質感面貌，進而讓未來其他的同業更能認同以設計手法打造城市中的每一個角，最終讓這城市以空間美學聞名，達到城市的國際行銷推廣。

分享 facebook 分享 facebook 分享 facebook 分享 facebook 分享 facebook 分享 facebook 分享 facebook 分享 facebook

分享 facebook

出自 《2019 IF金獎精選及空間設計作品》