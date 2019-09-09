親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
BODY
Harpers BAZAAR
Bella儂儂
ELLE
La Vie
VOGUE
COOL流行酷報
Living & Design 住宅美學
OPEN Design
DECO
醫美時尚
珠寶世界
GQ
整形達人

郭台銘913發表退黨聲明？2020總統大選三腳督成定局

菲律賓現非洲豬瘟 今16時起旅客違規帶肉回台重罰20萬

引領潮流的視覺饗宴

2019-09-09 08:40Living & Design 住宅美學

分享

分享

This design is to provide a highly artistic international urban entertainment space. The goal of my design is to present a unique space atmosphere, and to enhance the higher indicators of international city nightlife, and gradually guide the guests into full through the exquisite exterior space of the building. The artistic colorful flower ceiling design and the 3D visual screen of the ring field allow guests to feel at the peach blossom source.

I am not only pay attention to the design of space, but also use this work to promote the high-quality entertainment of the city, so that other peers in the future can agree to design each corner of the city by design, and finally make the city famous for space aesthetics. To achieve the city's international marketing promotion.

這次的設計是提供一處具有高度藝術性的國際城市娛樂空間，我設計的目標同時呈現了獨特的空間氛圍，並且提升國際城市夜生活的更高指標，透過精緻的建築外部空間逐步引導客人進到了充滿藝術性的萬紫千紅的花瓣天花設計，環場3D的視覺頻幕，讓客人置身於桃花源的感受。

分享

This design is to provide a highly artistic international urban entertainment space. The goal of my design is to present a unique space atmosphere, and to enhance the higher indicators of international city nightlife, and gradually guide the guests into full through the exquisite exterior space of the building. The artistic colorful flower ceiling design and the 3D visual screen of the ring field allow guests to feel at the peach blossom source.

I am not only pay attention to the design of space, but also use this work to promote the high-quality entertainment of the city, and finally make the city famous for space aesthetics. To achieve the city's international marketing promotion.

我不止關注空間設計的手法，同時也用這作品帶動這城市的娛樂高質感面貌，進而讓未來其他的同業更能認同以設計手法打造城市中的每一個角，最終讓這城市以空間美學聞名，達到城市的國際行銷推廣。

分享
分享
分享
分享
分享
分享
分享
分享

分享

出自《2019 IF金獎精選及空間設計作品》

精彩雜誌內容盡在《2019 IF金獎精選及空間設計作品》或上設計王觀看更多設計資訊

Living & Design 住宅美學

掌握設計情報盡在──Living&Design 住宅美學･設計王 設計是王道，生活是信仰，美學是依歸；即時掌握全方位、全視角、全球性、在地化的最新潮流趨勢，透過「Living&Design住宅美學･設計王」專業剖析，量身打造、整合設計動脈，讓所有熱愛設計、生活、美學的品味人士和專業品牌，獲得最精準確切的完整生活設計情報。

相關新聞

加大寬度 襯托大氣美墅

2019-09-04 11:53

深耕在地專業服務提升生活品質

2019-09-02 08:43

彷若置身鏡中之境 穿透錯位倒影的空間妙趣

2019-08-07 14:46

溫暖的新古典美學 共塑明朗愜意的美式生活情境

2019-08-07 12:21

融入淺淡素雅的語調 訴說著最輕盈無拘的生活詩篇

2019-08-07 12:20

古樸風情與現代感交錯 重現生活中的靈活優雅

2019-08-07 11:57

以「記憶、傳承」興起對家的無限眷戀

2019-08-07 11:56

未來想像的時間軸線 相互交織中展開序曲

2019-08-07 11:52

以圓為設計核心 經典創造華美氣質

2019-08-07 11:48

獨享、共聚 再創生活新貌

2019-08-07 11:46

自然勾勒出內斂沉靜的氛圍 層疊居住空間的靜謐

2019-08-05 08:49

風光明媚的夏日時節 正是適合拿下光榮獎牌的耀眼時刻

2019-07-30 11:33

打造現代凡爾賽 以輕盈重塑新古典居宅

2019-07-30 11:32

聚焦新亞洲風 演繹華貴原創美學

2019-07-30 11:25

「珍藏、傳世」 以溫潤的中式情懷築構自然生活緊密連結

2019-07-30 11:24

棲息繁殖、動力開始的起點 以「巢」為概念的轉化辦公空間

2019-07-30 11:21

引入自然綠景與生命力 開啟回憶生活點滴的寶盒

2019-07-30 11:19

在中西合璧的微妙中 賦予全宅「處處有景」的人文底蘊

2019-07-30 11:18

歷經千錘百鍊的品牌 淬鍊綻放出擁抱世界舞台的火花

2019-07-30 11:16

開放與隱密、理性與感性 「微妙」以線面譜出和諧空間韻律

2019-07-30 11:15

讓水泥灌造的居所猶如承載情感的容器 摹寫家的溫度

2019-07-30 11:13

點、線、面及曲線 打造現代簡約兼具律動感的視覺印象

2019-07-30 11:12

在「清、敬、和、寂」清閒僻靜的環境中 達到恬淡自適的境界

2019-07-30 11:10

來自質樸自然簡約的風格 而深層融合北歐優雅內涵

2019-07-30 11:09

溫潤木質建構新居 一個充滿溫度與情感連結的家

2019-07-30 11:06

清透視覺的居宅對話 恣意自在蔓延生活情感

2019-07-30 11:04

重現與自然間的美好和諧 「無界」利用陽台構築綠意視覺層次

2019-07-30 10:52

時序之於場域的豐富旨趣 珍藏生活記憶的居住宅邸

2019-07-30 10:12

在休閒愜意中 融入藝術與時尚層次精緻的視覺感官

2019-07-30 10:09

坦率靜謐的灰階個性 碰撞出獨特的中性恣意空間

2019-07-09 14:32

以山稜線概念打造的建築體 搭襯禪意庭園傳達建築情感

2019-07-09 14:31

以生活本質蔓延優雅 揉塑舒心安適的主角場域

2019-07-09 14:29

住宅和商業空間使用目的不同 設計是不可或缺的一環

2019-07-09 13:52

寬敞又明亮的公領域 成為駕馭質感生活的第一印象

2019-07-09 13:51

在垂直面植入偌大圓的藝術裝置 賦予整體更多的想像

2019-07-09 13:36

簡約中透著溫潤氣息 為人生的後半場打造一處質感雅居

2019-07-09 13:33

生活情感的熱絡溫度 從一塊檜木說起

2019-07-09 12:59

將慧詰的現代風水融入空間情境 營造悠然自在生活風華

2019-07-09 12:21

承襲義大利精品時尚美學

2019-07-08 08:58
看更多

熱門文章

全系最後一名、差點被退學…這個學渣一畢業月薪破8萬 他如何打破低薪魔咒？

2019-09-02 13:22

700萬可買台北店面！東區頂好名店城租金對半砍仍乏人問津

2019-09-06 14:09

星巴克整個9月買一送一是「佛心來了」？上半年業績意外透露公司不想說的事

2019-09-04 11:14

彈丸之地養14家百貨 又一家重量級百貨十月也要跳進來

2019-09-04 13:25

在台念高中 同時獲得國內外文憑？！北市5所高中已開辦

2019-08-29 16:27

「一次重病就破產」 美國人嘆沒錢病不起

2019-09-03 10:04

該放慶祝煙火？還是敲警鐘？ 5張圖讓你看懂台灣經濟真相

2019-09-09 10:21

15檔白天鵝股 股價太委屈 布局好時機

2019-09-06 11:22

習近平就怕美帝輸出顏色革命到香港

2019-09-05 09:05

美元定存高利飆近9％！錢存哪家銀行最划算？入手前先搞懂4大盲點

2019-08-30 10:36

加州富可敵國 活力四射的創新生態

2019-09-03 09:40

香港特首林鄭月娥確定撤回逃犯條例！急踩煞車的3個關鍵

2019-09-05 11:29

美國人林書豪去中國 沒挑動球迷兩岸敏感神經

2019-09-05 09:04

薪資費用減除、長照扣除額 明年報稅可適用

2019-09-05 11:02

50億曼都帝國女董座 用一枝珍奶冰棒翻新小美

2019-09-06 09:23

香港終局決戰 玉石俱焚？

2019-09-05 09:02

人民幣破7 中國基金卻逆勢成長逾2成？

2019-09-06 11:26

大明星不戀光環 開農場養雞種菜

2019-09-06 11:21

不擔心貿易戰和利率倒掛 巴菲特：我今天持有的股票 會和上週一樣

2019-09-03 11:34

謝金河：從高基期轉向低基期股

2019-09-05 11:57

獨家專訪香港90後股神黃兆祺：香港人有能力的都想走

2019-09-06 11:25

加熱鐵粉保基本盤 韓國瑜選前四個月就提前下猛藥

2019-09-05 09:03

駐廣州武警可能已進香港 北京還可調動哪些武力？

2019-09-05 09:05

黑洞現形 將地球化作超大望遠鏡──專訪國立自然科學博物館孫維新館長

2019-09-03 13:44

價值10億 652幅畫一次裸捐！「他說 這些畫有一天要還台灣」

2019-09-04 13:30

從沒人租到不夠租...這個商辦租金 憑什麼喊漲6千創新高？

2019-09-04 13:21

你有軟銀我不怕 台灣KKday聯手Google肉搏香港KLOOK

2019-09-04 13:29

腦瘤判讀不到30秒 虛擬醫生幫你省下35天漫長等待

2019-09-04 13:32

大學倒第5間了 為什麼退場SOP還是一團亂？

2019-08-26 11:16

憂「韓總統」亡國感 他們走出網路入陣綠營

2019-08-29 08:42

蘋果到底還行不行？ 從巴神與庫克持股進出找答案

2019-09-06 11:22

南紡「祖產」搬新加坡 董座：世上沒有永遠的產業

2019-08-30 09:44

友達 群創為何這麼熱？ 短線套利夯 中長線顛倒操作

2019-08-30 11:13

PM2.5 過高！各國捷運、地鐵地下月台普遍如此

2019-09-03 13:42

54歲石化廠做保鮮袋 台聚1,000天攻進好市多實錄

2019-09-06 09:26

穩懋PA需求旺 成5G大贏家

2019-09-05 11:02

氣候變遷帶來國際新衝突 北極資源爭奪戰

2019-09-02 13:47

如何讓孩子主動練琴？ 五個撇步報你知

2019-09-04 15:44

軟硬通吃的5G概念股

2019-08-15 11:19

夫妻政治立場不同 常爭吵 怎麼辦？

2019-09-06 08:47
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top