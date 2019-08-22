索尼互動娛樂收購《漫威蜘蛛人》遊戲工作室Insomniac Games

索尼互動娛樂在Gamescom 2019開展前，宣布收購曾在PlayStation 4平台推行《漫威蜘蛛人》的遊戲工作室Insomniac Games。

分享 facebook

由索尼互動娛樂收購之後，Insomniac Games將加入索尼互動娛樂全球工作室 (SIE WWS)，並且繼續在PlayStation平台推行遊戲作品。

除了打造《漫威蜘蛛人》，Insomniac Games過去也曾在微軟Xbox One與Windows PC平台推出獨佔遊戲作品《落日飆神》，並且吸引眾多玩家關注。

而去年推出的《漫威蜘蛛人》，則是以超級英雄蜘蛛人為主角，不僅可在遊戲中飛簷走壁，同時以即興方式施展招式或發射蜘蛛絲，並且收錄過去蜘蛛人系列作品從未出現元素，包含與環境進行特殊互動，或是加入全新戰鬥模式與大場面動作呈現效果。

Big news: @InsomniacGames is joining PlayStation’s Worldwide Studios! We are honored and thrilled to join forces with this legendary developer. Please join us in congratulating our friends and partners at Insomniac! pic.twitter.com/hhhqhxZE7k