索尼互動娛樂收購《漫威蜘蛛人》遊戲工作室Insomniac Games

2019-08-22 13:13楊又肇

索尼互動娛樂在Gamescom 2019開展前，宣布收購曾在PlayStation 4平台推行《漫威蜘蛛人》的遊戲工作室Insomniac Games。

由索尼互動娛樂收購之後，Insomniac Games將加入索尼互動娛樂全球工作室 (SIE WWS)，並且繼續在PlayStation平台推行遊戲作品。

除了打造《漫威蜘蛛人》，Insomniac Games過去也曾在微軟Xbox One與Windows PC平台推出獨佔遊戲作品《落日飆神》，並且吸引眾多玩家關注。

而去年推出的《漫威蜘蛛人》，則是以超級英雄蜘蛛人為主角，不僅可在遊戲中飛簷走壁，同時以即興方式施展招式或發射蜘蛛絲，並且收錄過去蜘蛛人系列作品從未出現元素，包含與環境進行特殊互動，或是加入全新戰鬥模式與大場面動作呈現效果。

《原文刊登於合作媒體mashdigi，聯合新聞網獲授權轉載。》

楊又肇

聯合新聞網 (udn.com)數位頻道記者，同時身兼自由寫手與Mashdigi網站 (mashdigi.com)創辦者身分，平常喜歡電玩、科技類新品，以及軟體、網路相關內容，也喜歡隨手撰寫內容介紹新玩意。

更多數位新品、技術介紹與科技趨勢內容：https://mashdigi.com/

