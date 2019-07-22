親愛的網友：
全國首例！ 板橋高中新學年起開放男生可穿裙上學

id Software工作室總監Tom Willits將離職，強調不影響既有遊戲開發

2019-07-22 13:54楊又肇

id Software工作室總監Tom Willits稍早於個人Twitter透露，預計在今年QuakeCon結束後離開。

Tom Willits過去除了在id Software擔任工作室總監，本身更曾擔任《狂怒煉獄 (Rage)》遊戲創意總監，以及《毀滅戰士3 (DOOM 3)》首席設計師，過去也參與諸多id Software推行遊戲作品，因此在id Software內部扮演重要角色。

而Tom Willits並未透露從id Software離開之後的打算，但預期會在QuakeCon與玩家分享更多內容。

另一方面，Tom Willits也強調自己離開，並不影響id Software現有遊戲開發進度。

《原文刊登於合作媒體mashdigi，聯合新聞網獲授權轉載。》

楊又肇

聯合新聞網 (udn.com)數位頻道記者，同時身兼自由寫手與Mashdigi網站 (mashdigi.com)創辦者身分，平常喜歡電玩、科技類新品，以及軟體、網路相關內容，也喜歡隨手撰寫內容介紹新玩意。

更多數位新品、技術介紹與科技趨勢內容：https://mashdigi.com/
