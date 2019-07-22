id Software工作室總監Tom Willits將離職，強調不影響既有遊戲開發

id Software工作室總監Tom Willits稍早於個人Twitter透露，預計在今年QuakeCon結束後離開。

分享 facebook

Tom Willits過去除了在id Software擔任工作室總監，本身更曾擔任《狂怒煉獄 (Rage)》遊戲創意總監，以及《毀滅戰士3 (DOOM 3)》首席設計師，過去也參與諸多id Software推行遊戲作品，因此在id Software內部扮演重要角色。

而Tom Willits並未透露從id Software離開之後的打算，但預期會在QuakeCon與玩家分享更多內容。

另一方面，Tom Willits也強調自己離開，並不影響id Software現有遊戲開發進度。

After 24 years, I’ve decided to leave id Software after QuakeCon. I’ve been extremely lucky to work with the best people in the industry on truly amazing games. QuakeCon has been an unbelievable part of my journey and I look forward to seeing everyone at the Gaylord Texan. pic.twitter.com/shX5H441py